Everything Virginia LB Kam Robinson had to say at ACC Football Kickoff

Linebacker Kam Robinson hopes to be back for Virginia's 2026 season opener after a torn ACL prematurely ended his 2025 season. Here's what he had to say at Wednesday's ACC Kickoff:

Q. You came into last season dominating, then the injury happens. Talk about the journey, not being able to be on the field, maybe coaching your teammates as a player.

KAM ROBINSON: "I say even though I ain't in, I'm still going to find a way to connect with the guys, do what I can do. Coach E always tell us we still need to communicate, get on the guys, get them right.

So doing whatever I can to help the team even if I'm not playing. That's just what I'm willing to do."

Q. Kam, how was the first spring practice like with Matthew Fobbs-White? How have you integrated him into Virginia's defense?

KAM ROBINSON: "Matthew, he's a great player. We try to stay on him. He young. The older guys, we try to stay on him, make sure he good. But I say he's a great player, for sure."

Q. What is unique to this year's defense?

KAM ROBINSON: "What's unique to this year's defense (smiling)?

I mean, I'm going to be back, so... That's unique (laughter)."

Q. I believe the only FBS player in the last 20 years to have an interception return for a touchdown, fumble recovery, and a blocked punt all in the same season. What is the encore this year?

KAM ROBINSON: "I don't know. I don't know. I just go as the game go. I just go out there and play my hardest every game. I don't really do it for the stats. I just do it because I want to do it for real."

Q. You had 17 DI offers in high school. Why did you choose UVA?

KAM ROBINSON: "Coach Elliott here. He be with me the whole way. He hooked my mom and he hooked me. Just being a part of Coach Elliott, he helped me get to where I'm at today."

Q. You are objectively an amazing linebacker with all the things you do on special teams and on defense. You seem to have a much different personality and demeanor than what people expect out of a linebacker of your caliber. Why is that? Tell the fans who you are a little bit.

KAM ROBINSON: "Yeah, I mean, as you can tell, I'm goofy for real. I just always been like that. I just love ball. When I put that helmet on, all that goofy go away. I got one goal, and that's to do my job."

Q. If you didn't choose football, which sport would you choose between basketball and baseball?

KAM ROBINSON: "I would have played baseball. My brother played at shortstop, and then I just -- that was his sport. I mean, I always had football, so I tried to let him have baseball because he was good at it. Yeah (smiling)."

Q. Give us one more big smile for the photographers, please.

KAM ROBINSON: "You bet. I got y'all (smiling)."