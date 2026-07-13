Three Biggest Questions Facing Virginia Heading Into Media Days

A year ago, Virginia was an afterthought at the ACC Kickoff, the conference's annual preseason media gathering. Coming off three straight losing seasons, the Cavaliers were chosen to finish 14th in the 17-team league, and coach Tony Elliott was sitting on one of the nation's hottest seats.

Against all expectations, the Cavaliers claimed their first outright regular-season title and won a school-record 11 games, including a Gator Bowl victory over Missouri. Only an overtime loss to the same Duke team they had decisively beaten two weeks earlier kept them out of the College Football Playoff.

As representatives of all 17 ACC teams reconvene this week in Charlotte, N.C. for preseason interviews, Virginia's profile has changed substantially. Thanks to last year's success and a second straight influx of veteran transfers, reigning ACC coach of the year Elliott's squad is now considered a contender to return in December for a second straight ACC title bid.

As Virginia fans learned while watching nail-biter after nail-biter last season, nothing comes easily. But a favorable schedule and the nation's most experienced roster give the Cavaliers hope.

Elliott and three of his players (offensive lineman McKale Boley, quarterback Beau Pribula, and linebacker Kam Robinson) will answer questions on Wednesday afternoon. Here are three major topics that they will address:

1. How smooth will the transition be on offense?

Virtually every important skill position player from last season is gone. Quarterback Chandler Morris lost his bid for a seventh season of eligibility, leaving transfers Pribula (Missouri) and Eli Holstein (Pittsburgh) to battle for the starting job.

Top running back J'Mari Taylor and starting receiver Cam Ross are preparing for NFL training camps, and top receiver Trell Harris transferred to Oklahoma. Another promising target, Jahmal Edrine, was dismissed from school after being charged with rape.

That leaves a lot of talent and chemistry to replace. Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings did an admirable job of quickly blending newcomers into a cohesive offense last season; the Cavaliers scored at least 30 points in each of their first six games (five of them wins).

The most important decision will come at quarterback, where Pribula is the presumptive starter but reportedly hasn't yet secured the job. How soon does Elliott plan to name his QB1? That will give him time to develop critical timing with his receivers, most of whom are also new to the program.

UCLA transfer Rico Flores Jr. is expected to be the top target, but returning junior Kameron Courtney and transfers Da'Shawn Martin (Kent State), Jacquon Gibson (UMass), and Tyson Davis (Central Michigan) will battle for rotational roles, along with several impressive freshmen. Newcomers Jekail Middlebrook (Middle Tennessee State) and Peyton Lewis (Tennessee) are expected to split carries along with returner Xavier Brown.

It won't hurt that they will all operate behind a veteran offensive line which has 162 career college starts among projected starters Boley, Noah Josey, Monroe Mills, Drake Metcalf and Maklian Thomas.

2. How close to top form is Kam Robinson?

If Pribula (or Holstein) holds the key to Virginia's offense, the same can be said for Robinson on defense. The athletic senior has game-changing skills; he led all FBS freshmen in tackles in 2023 and has returned three of his five career interceptions for touchdowns.

But Robinson tore his ACL in the regular-season win over Duke and missed both the ACC title game and the Gator Bowl. ACL tears can require a year or more of rehab, but advancements in treatment and recovery can reduce that time off. Still, even the best athletes often don't have their usual bounce, explosion or trust in their skills when they first return to competition.

We'll find out this week how cautiously Elliott plans to handle Robinson's return. The Cavaliers certainly could use him in their opener to counter N.C. State's mobile quarterback, C.J. Bailey, who tormented them in last season's nonconference matchup. But if Robinson's not close to 100%, it might make sense to bring him back slowly rather than risk another setback, especially since the rest of Virginia's ACC schedule begins in October.

And if he can't play right away, who'll step in until he's ready? Marcellus Maddux is a former all-conference player at Western Kentucky who served in a backup role last year, but linebacker is arguably the Cavaliers' thinnest defensive position.

3. How will the Cavaliers handle prosperity?

For most of Elliott's first three seasons, the news (on and off the field) was bleak. The Cavaliers went 11-23 in those years and dealt with the gut-wrenching shooting deaths of three players (Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavell Davis Jr.) and wounding of another (Mike Hollins) in 2022.

Last year's success won't bring back those beloved teammates, but it had to be gratifying to Elliott and the players who rededicated themselves to their memories. The Cavaliers pulled out several close games that had eluded them in previous seasons.

Now, while Miami is loaded and favored to win the ACC, Virginia is considered to be among a crowded second tier that also includes Clemson, SMU, N.C. State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech, with Virginia Tech hoping to join that list.

It's much easier to get motivated when you're the hunter rather than the hunted. The Cavaliers won't face Miami, Clemson, Pitt or Louisville this year, and they'll be favored in most of their conference games. This team has plenty of experience, but does it have the talent, maturity and poise to take care of business and get back to Charlotte?