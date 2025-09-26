Everything You Need to Know About Virginia's Daunting Matchup vs Florida State
Virginia's game day is officially here. In just a few hours, the Cavaliers will face Florida State for their most grueling matchup to date. While both programs have expressed great confidence in their players, this game will be a matter of survival of the fittest.
The Seminoles, ranked No. 8, own an overall record of 3-0 so far this season, while the Cavaliers are running 3-1 and 1-0 in conference play. This will mark Florida State's first conference game of the season, adding to the rising pressure.
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.)
Where to Watch: ESPN
How to Listen: Virginia Sports Radio Network
Recent Results: Virginia 48 - Stanford 20 | Florida State 66 - Kent State 10
Battle of the Defenses
Now that some of Virginia's top defensive players are back after recovering from injuries, it's hard to imagine a world in which the Cavaliers' defense falls apart on Friday night. Junior linebacker Kam Robinson returned last week and already has one game under his belt — it took him little to no time to reacclimate on the field. Robinson is one of the Hoos defensive leaders, so his return couldn't have come at a better time.
With a quarterback as dominant as FSU's Tommy Castellanos, the Cavaliers' defense will need to be at the top of its game. He is one of those players who will keep his opponents on their toes. There is simply no room for complacency when he's playing. Fortunately, Virginia's defense has shown immense progress, and while it's not perfect, being equipped with consistent players like Robinson, who is not afraid to ruffle feathers on the field, is incredibly beneficial and will increase their ability to stop FSU's all-too-common rushing attacks.
"It's gonna be a fun game," said UVA safety Devin Neal, per Jeff White of Virginia Sports. "You gotta love those types of games. You gotta love a challenge, because that shows who you are as a unit. It's gonna show who the defense is as a unit, who the offense is as a unit. If we all step up, do our jobs, and just take care of our responsibilities, one man at a time doing his job, it's possible. It's always doable. So we relish the opportunity."
Where Does the Offense Stand?
While Robinson continues to lead UVA's defensive unit, star quarterback Chandler Morris will be taking control of the offense. Much of Virginia's rising success is attributed to Morris and his offensive prowess. During his latest matchup against Stanford, he completed 74% of his passes for 380 yards, his highest percentage so far this year. Virginia will be in good hands if he can keep up his momentum.
Although Morris will be a prominent figure in the game, there is a potential gap in the offense. Center Brady Wilson is still listed as questionable for Friday night, which leaves head coach Tony Elliott needing to shift around some of his players, namely Drake Metcalf, who would move to center. If that is the case, Kevin Wigenton II or Tyshawn Wyatt would play right guard.
Even though the game is only a few hours away, there are still some question marks surrounding Virginia. Despite this, the Cavaliers have shown their ability to adapt on the spot, which is one of Elliott's top priorities. If they are able to do so throughout the game, they could put any and all doubts to rest early on.