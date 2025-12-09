ESPN Predicts Final Score of Virginia's Gator Bowl Matchup vs Missouri

The Virginia Cavaliers may be eliminated from College Football Playoff contention after dropping their matchup against Duke over the weekend, but they now have an opportunity to take on the Missouri Tigers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 27. The two programs will be facing off at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Cavaliers have a couple of weeks to recuperate from their recent heartbreak, but before too long, game day will be here. Predictions are already starting to flood in, but as we've seen in the past, it's best to expect the unexpected in college football. While we are still a few weeks out, here's how things are projected to play out.

ESPN Predicts Final Score

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores a touchdown to tie the score near the end of the 4th quarter as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) defends during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UVA is no stranger to shocking upsets this season, and the Gator Bowl could have a similar outcome. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN made a bold prediction for the matchup, showing the Tigers coming out on top by a tight score of 26-19. His primary reasoning is that Missouri is equipped with one of the nation's leading running backs Ahmad Hardy, who rushed for 1,560 yards on 241 carries this season, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. With Hardy on deck and considering that they have won their last two bowl games, Missouri is not a program to be underestimated.

Ultimately, this is new territory for the Cavaliers. Prior to the 2025 season, head coach Tony Elliott was in the hot seat, as was his program. Few, if any, people expected Virginia to make it as far as they did this year. They beat the odds and cemented themselves as a threat in the ACC.

Although Rittenberg predicts that the Tigers will defeat the Cavaliers, it shouldn't be forgotten that UVA has proved numerous projections to be incorrect numerous times this year, dating back to their upset over Florida State in September. On the other side of the coin, UVA was expected to win its conference matchup against Duke on Saturday. The majority of predictions showed the Cavaliers clinching the title, but unfortunately for Virginia, this was not the case.

The Cavaliers are going to be in for a tough contest in Jacksonville, but this is an opportunity for them to end their season with a victory. This was not a desirable outcome, but they must find a way to pick themselves back up for one final kickoff to conclude their 2025 campaign.

More Virginia Football News: