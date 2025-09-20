Everything You Need to Know About Virginia's First Ever Matchup vs Stanford
With ESPN giving the Hoo's a 78% chance of defeating Stanford in Week Four, Virginia's offense should be confident they will have no issue moving the ball in their first conference matchup of the 2025 season. Let's take a look at what you need to know before tonight's game.
Time: 7:30 PM EDT
Location: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)
TV: ACC Network
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network
Recent Results: VIRGINIA 55 - WILLIAM & MARY 16 | STANFORD 30 - BOSTON COLLEGE 20
Key Players Return In Time For ACC Play
The UVA offense has not been plagued by many injuries, but the defense was missing a few key pieces that are now finally making their return to the starting lineup.
Star linebacker Kam Robinson is making his first appearance for the Hoo's after missing the first three games of the season due to a collarbone injury he suffered early in camp this offseason. Robinson is one of the leaders of this defensive unit, blowing up holes in the run game while also getting at the quarterback in the pass game.
The Hoo's are also getting seventh year safety Antonio Clary back for Week Four. Clary has dealt with a handful of injuries in his UVA career, appearing in over 10 games just once in Charlottesville. Despite only getting on the field in eight games in 2022, Clary racked up 56 total tackles and two tackles for loss. The Florida native also ranked fifth on the team in total tackles last season, despite only appearing in half of the Cavaliers' games.
Battle of Explosive Run Games
This matchup looks like it will be a hard-nosed battle on the ground. Both teams are sporting some of the best rushing attacks in the ACC.
Virginia has three formidable options at running back (although Noah Vaughn is out this week with an ankle injury). That still leaves J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee to shoulder the load on the ground. Taylor averages an impressive 6.5 yards per carry, good enough for second in the ACC among rushers with over 30 attempts, only behind Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr.
Not to mention Taylor's ability to find pay dirt has made headlines for this UVA offense. The North Carolina Central transfer tops all backs in the conference with six touchdowns. That mark is tied for second-most in the entire country.
Harrison Waylee has made a name for himself following an explosive performance against William & Mary. The Wyoming transfer is averaging just under 10 yards per rush thanks to a monster 151-yard performance against W&M.
On the other hand, Stanford's Micah Ford is the real deal.
Ford has shown he is one of the premiere backs in the ACC. The sophomore has been the focal point for this Stanford offense that has struggled in the passing game this season. The New Jersey native has almost surpassed his yardage total from all of last year (309) just three games into the season, averaging 18 carries per contest compared to just eight last year.