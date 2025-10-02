Final Score Predictions For All Week Six ACC Games
This weekend's slate is chock full of solid conference matchups with implications on the early-season ACC standings. It is an opportunity for some programs to get valuable wins under their belt early so they are not playing catch-up later in the season.
Let's take a look at how I think this weekend's ACC matchups will play out.
Boston College @ Pitt
Prediction: Pitt def. Boston College, 24-13
I think Pitt has the edge in this one, especially playing at home. I think last week's disappointing loss in Pittsburgh against Louisville could light a fire under this team. Quarterback Eli Holstein is young but on the right path in terms of development. I also like Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan, but I think Pitt is just a better all-around team.
Clemson @ North Carolina
Prediction: Clemson def. North Carolina, 21-14
This is a game of two of the most dissapointing programs in the ACC this season. Clemson does not look like their usual powerhouse self. North Carolina, while not always the top of the conference, is sputtering because of lackluster play from their quarterback Gio Lopez. The transfer has thrown just three touchdowns to three interceptions entering this week. Clemson signal caller Cade Klubnik has not been incredibly impressive but hes strides ahead of Lopez or even UNC backup Max Johnson.
Wake Forest @ Virginia Tech
Prediction: Virginia Tech def. Wake Forest, 31-21
Virginia Tech is making a bit of a turnaround, as of late. A win against Wofford is not too impressive, but a win the week after against a solid NC State team was definitely a step in the right direction. Not to mention, Wake Forest is looking like a bottom-dweller of the ACC this season. If VT quarterback Kyron Drones continues to play clean, productive football, I see this Virginia Tech team improving greatly throughout the season.
Campbell @ NC State
Prediction: NC State def. Campbell, 42-13
This is an easy matchup for NC State (knock on wood). Not only is North Carolina State a decent team when measured up against ACC competition, but they should be light-years better than Campbell. The Camels have won just one of five games, with their only win coming against Bryant. This week is a chance for NC State to get back in the win column after falling to Virginia Tech in Week Five.
#24 Virginia @ Louisville
Prediction: Virginia def. Louisville, 35-28
Despite UVA's poor record on the road against Louisville, I think this is a very different football team than year's past. Coming into the matchup ranked for the first time since 2019, I understand there is immense pressure on the Hoo's but I think they have the veteran leadership and compsure to get it done. Louisville has a stingy defense but this Virginia offense is insanely high-powered and effective at moving the ball on talented defensive units.
#3 Miami @ #18 Florida State
Prediction: Miami def. Florida State, 38-31
Miami is one of the best team's in the country on both sides of the ball. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, quarterback Carson Beck has the 4th best odds to take home the Heisman Trophy at the time of writing. On the other side of the ball, defensive end Rueben Bain Jr has NFL-level talent. The Athletic's latest mock draft projects the 6'3", 275 lbs edge rusher will be drafted first overall to the Tennessee Titans.
Duke @ Cal
Prediction: Duke def. Cal, 28-14
I am still convinced that Duke quarterback Darian Mensah is the real deal. The former Tulane signal caller ranks third in the country in terms of passing yards (1,573) while coming in at number five in passing touchdowns (13). Cal has a talented quarterback in true freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele but I do not think he is near the level of Mensah, yet. A win on the road for Duke this week will be good for their confidence heading into another away matchup next week against current No. 17 Georgia State.
