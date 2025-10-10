Final Score Predictions for Every ACC Football Game in Week Seven
Virginia has the week off to heal and recover with their bye but there are still numerous quality teams in the ACC hitting the gridiron on Saturday. This week's slate of games includes three matchups featuring at least one ranked team.
Let's take a look at how I think all the games across the ACC will play out in Week Seven.
#25 Florida State vs Pittsburgh
This game is front-and-center on ESPN for the noon slot. Florida State has obviously slipped in the rankings since reaching the top ten. FSU is coming off two tough matchups against Virginia and Miami, losing both games by just one possession after a 3-0 start. FSU is much better than Pitt so it is important they play clean, winning football to get back on track. Florida State should easily handle the Panthers at home.
Prediction: FSU def. Pitt, 35-17
Stanford vs SMU
This game could get very ugly for Stanford. The Cardinals have not looked like anything special, while SMU has had a decent start to the season, taking down Syracuse last week. An upset loss to Baylor caused SMU to drop out of the rankings, but they are still extremely talented. Quarterback Kevin Jennings has thrown the second-most touchdowns (13) in the ACC, tied with NC State's CJ Bailey at 13. Jennings also ranks in the top five in passing yards (1,411) in the ACC.
Prediction: SMU def. Stanford, 31-14
#13 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech are two teams trending in completely opposite directions to start 2025. GT is off to a blazing 5-0 start, including an upset win against then-No.12 Clemson in Week Three. The 13th-ranked team in the country takes on a floundering VT squad. The Hokies started 2025 by dropping their first three games and firing head coach Brent Pry. Since then, they defeated a very bad Wofford team and mediocre NC State before losing to Wake Forest last week. This should be all Georgia Tech.
Prediction: Georgia Tech def. Virginia Tech, 42-10
#16 Notre Dame vs North Carolina State
Another blowout that is waiting to happen. NC State has to make the tough trip to take on Notre Dame in South Bend. The Fighting Irish got off to a rough start, dropping their first two games of the season against ranked opponents. Since then, they have put up 140 points in just three games. That run includes two 56-point performances in a row, against Purdue and Arkansas. Despite a loss at home already this season, Notre Dame has performed well in South Bend, finishing 2024 with an 8-1 record at home 2024.
Prediction: Notre Dame def. NC State, 35-13
Wake Forest vs Oregon State
Oregon State is still looking for its first win of the season as it hosts a surging Wake Forest team. The Beavers have fallen to two ranked opponents in Oregon and Texas Tech during the six-game losing streak. Despite not finding the win column yet, Fanduel Sportsbook lists Oregon State as a 2.5-point underdog against Wake Forest. I do not think the Demon Deacons will blow the Beavers out of the water, but I still see them walking out with the win.
Prediction: Wake Forest def. Oregon State, 28-17
Clemson vs Boston College
Clemson absolutely needs this win. If they want to salvage what is left of their season before it is too late, the Tigers must defeat Boston College on the road. Coming off a win against a struggling UNC team, this could build more momentum for a Clemson team that has to play SMU, Duke, and FSU in three consecutive weeks. I think Clemson is good enough to get the win against a Boston College team that is 0-3 in ACC play, so far.
Prediction: Clemson def. Boston College, 28-13
