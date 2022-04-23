Devin Ortiz Grand Slam Caps Virginia's Epic 10th-Inning Rally to Beat North Carolina 11-7

The Cavaliers scored seven runs in the bottom of the tenth to erase a three-run deficit and steal game 2 from the Tar Heels

Typically, the term "roller coaster" is overused as a metaphor to describe sporting events. In the case of Saturday's ACC baseball game between Virginia and North Carolina, there is no better way to describe it than a roller coaster.

UVA took a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning and needed just three outs to win the game, but UNC's Alberto Osuna hit the first pitch of the inning over the wall in left center to tie the game. Virginia loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but an inning-ending double play ruined UVA's hopes of a walk-off. The Tar Heels then put up three runs in the top of the tenth and seemed in complete control.

In the bottom of the tenth, Virginia scored seven runs, the last six of which came with two outs. Devin Ortiz came up with the bases loaded and two outs and the game tied at 7-7. Ortiz crushed the first pitch he saw well over the wall in left field to give Virginia a wild 11-7 victory to clinch the series victory against North Carolina.

As compared to the final two innings, the first eight innings between the Hoos and the Heels were fairly unexciting.

UVA starter Brian Gursky gave up an unearned run due to a pair of Virginia infield errors in the top of the first. Gursky did a fine job after that, giving up just one more run on seven hits in nearly six innings of work and struck out nine Tar Heel batters.

Virginia tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a home run to center field from Jake Gelof, who ended a personal ten-game streak without a homer with his 15th long ball of the season.

In the top of the sixth, UNC briefly took the lead as Gursky hit back-to-back batters to load the bases and then threw a wild pitch to give up a run. Dylan Bowers replaced Gursky and got out of the inning with a strikeout, stranding the bases loaded.

In the bottom half of the inning, three consecutive singles by Kyle Teel, Alex Tappen, and Gelof brought the Cavaliers back to even at 2-2. Chris Newell then scored Tappen with an RBI single of his own to give UVA a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Bowers surrendered a double and hit two batters to load the bases with one out. UVA inserted Will Geerdes, who gave up a run on a hard hit ball by Hunter Stokely that Devin Ortiz knocked down but could not collect to make the play, allowing a run to score to tie the game again. Geerdes struck out the next batter to end the inning.

In the bottom half of the inning, a UNC error and a single by Alex Tappen put runners on the corners with one out. Jake Gelof came up and delivered his third RBI of the day as he poked a ball up the middle resulting in a fielder's choice as UNC was unable to turn the double play.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Geerdes remained on the mound to start the ninth after retiring four straight batters. On the first pitch of the inning, Alberto Osuna homered to left center to tie the game with one swing of his bat. Paul Kosanovich entered the game and got the next three outs to keep the game tied at 4-4.

Griff O'Ferrall hit a leadoff single and then Kyle Teel was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with no outs. UNC took out pitcher Connor Ollio in favor of Gage Gillian. Alex Tappen bunted to move the runners to second and third with one out. The Tar Heels intentionally walked Jake Gelof to load the bases.

Gillian managed to get out of the jam as Devin Ortiz grounded into a double play to end the inning.

After a missed opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the ninth, the Cavaliers watched as the Tar Heels took full advantage in the top of the tenth.

Kosanovich hit Stokely to start the inning, who then moved to second on a bunt. UVA intentionally walked Angel Zarate to put the force back in play, but Mac Horvath had other ideas, hammering a ball that one hopped off the wall in right center to score two runs.

UNC loaded the bases again with a pair of walks and then Horvath scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Johnny Castagnozzi to make it 7-4.

With their backs up against the wall suddenly trailing by three runs in the bottom of the tenth, the Cavaliers dawned their rally caps. Freshman Anthony Stephan led off with a single and Chris Newell singled as well to put two runners on with no outs. Ethan Anderson grounded out to move the runners to second and third and then Casey Saucke flied out to center, scoring Stephan but bringing the Hoos down to their final out.

Griff O'Ferrall drew a walk and then Kyle teel singled to right field to score Newell from third. Alex Tappen worked a 3-1 count and then hit a clutch single to left center to tie the game at 7-7.

UNC walked Jake Gelof intentionally to load the bases, bringing up Devin Ortiz. After missing out an opportunity to win the game in the previous inning, Ortiz redeemed himself by hammering the first pitch of the at-bat deep to left field and was just a few feet short of clearing the stands.

With the win, Virginia improves to 30-10 and 12-8 in ACC play and clinches the series against North Carolina. The Cavaliers will look to complete the series sweep over the Tar Heels on Sunday at 2pm.

