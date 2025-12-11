Five Keys for Virginia to Reach ACC Championship Game Again in 2026

The Virginia Cavaliers are a few weeks away from their TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers later this month. Although UVA was aiming to appear in the College Football Playoff, they know what it takes to reach that point. In 2026, they will have another opportunity to reach the ACC Championship Game, but there are five things they will need to check off their list in order to be true contenders.

Offense and Defense Must Align

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (60) and offensive lineman Grant Ellinger (65) waolk off the field after the game against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Throughout the Cavaliers' season, their offensive and defensive units have not aligned as seamlessly as head coach Tony Elliott would have preferred. Halfway through the campaign, UVA's offense started to sputter, which became incredibly apparent. Although they were able to find their groove, losing any momentum results in a guaranteed loss. Surprisingly enough, Virginia's defense took the spotlight this year. Heading into the season, the Cavaliers' defensive unit was rather questionable, but if they return in 2026 in a similar form, the program will be in good hands.

Foster Young Talent

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Corey Costner (18) celebrates an interception in the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

All too often, college football programs rely on the veteran players for success. However, the veterans will not be there forever. At some point, attention must be focused on the younger players who will soon be the leaders of the pack. Fortunately, UVA is equipped with incredible young talent who have capitalized on their opportunities. Freshman safety Corey Costner is a prime example of this, and he will likely be one of Virginia's leaders in years to come.

Eliminating the Near-Miss Aspect

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Virginia's year has been filled with overtime thrillers, some of which did not play in UVA's favor. Their most recent loss was to Duke at the ACC Championship Game, which also ended in overtime, but instead of walking away with a victory, the Cavaliers were forced to accept a 27-20 defeat. Maintaining a fourth-quarter mentality has undeniably helped Virginia surge ahead in their campaign, but eliminating down-to-the-wire matchups would be in the program's best interest.

Go Undefeated in Conference Play

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is a big ask for any college football program, but a major step toward reaching the CFP is by winning the ACC Championship Game, and to do that, they must prove themselves to be top contenders in their conference. This year, Virginia went 7-1 in conference play, and while their run was rather impressive, they must step up their game in 2026. The Cavaliers need to treat every game as a critical matchup if they want to repeat history and progress even further next time.

Maintain Energy at Scott Stadium

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Tekai Kirby (81) and Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) leap onto the wall in the student sections to celebrate with students and fans after their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One of the most important aspects of Virginia's success this season was the energy at Scott Stadium. This past season, UVA broke attendance records at home, and Elliott made it clear that the energy at the stadium has played a major role in fueling the players on the field. As he stated during a press conference in early November:

"It's about time with your friends, and celebrating your team and supporting your team, and letting it culminate in the game, in the atmosphere inside the stadium. But there's a lot more to it. And that's what I wanna continue to build here, is that where, man, you don't plan a wedding. Right during football season, like you don't do those kinds of things, and everybody's focused on those seven Saturdays like nothing else matters, and that's that's kind of what I'm used to, and I know that may be a little bit overboard, so to speak, but that to me is really what it's all about. There's so much pageantry with the game, and it's not just about the actual game; it's about the relationships and the memories and the time that you spend with family, and then you have babies whose first picture is in Virginia gear, and they can remember all of the games that they attended. It has an opportunity to be something really special."

