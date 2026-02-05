Five Most Important Games Left on Virginia Basketball’s Schedule

The Virginia Cavaliers have had a remarkable season thus far, but their work is far from over. This month will feature some of their most grueling matchups yet—a brutal stretch of basketball is on the horizon for the Cavaliers.

We've broken down the biggest matchups left in their regular season, each one posing a threat to Virginia's contention.

UVA vs. Florida State (Feb. 10)

Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray V | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after Virginia's matchup against Syracuse this weekend, the Cavaliers will be off to Tallahassee, Fla. to face the Seminoles. Now, Florida State is not their most daunting opponent this month, but UVA must maintain a high level of momentum through this matchup to set themselves up for success in what's to come.

Robert McCray V, who leads the Seminoles with an average of 14.4 points per game, is one of the key players Virginia needs to stay on top of. Not to mention, he also leads his team with 6.4 assists per game.

UVA vs. Miami (Feb. 21)

Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Miami currently ranks No. 6 in the ACC standings, just below North Carolina, just above Louisville. The Hurricanes are riding 17-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play. This matchup will mark the start of a tough line of games for the Cavaliers, but fortunately, this will be a home meeting at John Paul Jones Arena.

The top player to keep an eye on here will be Miami's forward Malik Reneau. At the time of this writing, he's averaging a whopping 19.9 points per game. Aside from his ability at the basket, he has an intimidating stature, standing at 6'9".

UVA vs. NC State (Feb. 24)

NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolfpack sits directly below Virginia in the ACC standings, with an overall record of 17-6 and 8-2 in conference play. NC State is on a stunning five-game winning streak after its latest 84-83 victory over SMU. By the time they take on the Cavaliers, they will be hosted at John Paul Jones Arena.

Darrion Williams leads the Wolfpack with 15.1 points per game, and Ven-Allen Lubin with seven rebounds per game. This matchup is one step closer to the peak of their February play.

UVA vs. Duke (Feb. 28)

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Simply put, the Cavaliers are in for a taxing game on Feb. 28, and to add to the already unnerving meeting, this will be an away game for UVA. The Blue Devils will host the Cavaliers in Durham, N.C. Duke leads the ACC 21-1 overall and a clean 10-0 in conference play. To date, their only loss has been to Texas Tech.

Forward Cameron Boozer is a key player for the Blue Devils, reeling in an average of 23.3 points per game, along with 9.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Considering he leads Duke in multiple stats, allowing him freedom on the court will almost certainly result in a loss for the Cavaliers.

UVA vs. Virginia Tech (March 7)

Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Once the Cavaliers wrap up their game in North Carolina, they will return home to take on Virginia Tech. The Hokies are not as daunting this year as some of the other ACC contenders, but that doesn't mean that UVA won't be challenged.

Their program is largely led by forward Amani Hansberry, who averages 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor.

More Virginia Basketball News: