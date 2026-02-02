Updated ACC Standings and Where Virginia Would Land If The ACC Tournament Started Today

Expectations were high for the Virginia Cavaliers for their matchup against Boston College over the weekend, but despite their 73-66 victory, disappointment filled the air—allowing such close scores is a major risk for the Cavaliers.

However, a win is a win when it comes to college basketball; Virginia's overall record was boosted to 18-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Now that weekend games are in the books, how are the ACC standings shaping up heading into this week?

ACC Standings After Weekend Contests

With the latest scores taken into account, here are the updated ACC standings:

1. No. 4 Duke (9-0 ACC, 20-1 overall)

2. No. 22 Clemson (8-1 ACC, 18-4 overall)

3. No. 17 Virginia (7-2 ACC, 18-3 overall)

4. NC State (7-2 ACC, 16-6 overall)

5. Miami (6-3 ACC, 17-5 overall)

6. No.16 North Carolina (5-3 ACC, 17-4 overall)

7. Louisville (5-4 ACC, 15-6 overall)

8. Virginia Tech (5-5 ACC, 16-7 overall)

9. SMU (4-4 ACC, 15-6 overall)

10. California (4-5 ACC, 16-6 overall)

11. Syracuse (4-5 ACC, 13-9 overall)

12. Florida State (3-6 ACC, 10-12 overall)

13. Stanford (3-6 ACC, 14-8 overall)

14. Boston College (2-6 ACC, 9-12 overall)

15. Pittsburgh (2-7 ACC, 9-13 overall)

16. Georgia Tech (2-7 ACC, 11-11 overall)

17. Notre Dame (2-7 ACC, 11-11 overall)

18. Wake Forest (2-7 ACC, 11-11 overall)

Provisional ACC Tournament Bracket

If the bracket were to determined today, here's how things could look for Virginia:

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament

(12) Florida State vs. (13) Stanford

(10) California vs. (15) Pittsburgh

(11) Syracuse vs. (14) Boston College

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament

(8) Virginia Tech vs. (9) SMU

(12/13) Florida State or Stanford vs. (5) Miami

(10/15) California or Pittsburgh vs. (7) Louisville

(11/14) Syracuse or Boston College vs. (6) North Carolina

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament

(1) Duke vs. (8/9) SMU or Virginia Tech

(4) NC State vs. (5/12/13) Miami or Florida State or Stanford

(2) Clemson vs. (7/10/15) Louisville or California or Pittsburgh

(3) Virginia vs. (6/11/14) North Carolina or Syracuse or Boston College

Stiff Competition Ahead

Virginia's next matchup is scheduled for Jan. 3 against Pittsburgh, and each game is only going to grow more intense. A few of their most grueling matchups will be against Miami, NC State and Duke later in February, one right after another.

The outcome of this month will be telling—does UVA truly have what it takes to compete in the long run this year, or will they start to fall?

