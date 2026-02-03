Predicting Where Virginia Basketball’s Record Will Stand at the End of February

The Virginia Cavaliers are approaching their first matchup of February, scheduled for tipoff later tonight at 9 p.m. ET. They will be facing Pittsburgh at John Paul Jones Arena in hopes of extending their slight two-game winning streak.

This is gearing up to be a tough month of basketball for the Cavaliers, as they're going to be facing some of the top programs in the ACC this year. Once February wraps up, here's our projection for how UVA's record will look.

Where Will Virginia's Record Stand?

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

By the end of the month, we predict UVA's overall record will land at 24-5, with 12-4 in conference play. Taking into account who their upcoming opponents are, it's improbable that they will ride a winning streak throughout the entire month.

Virginia's first two matchups against the Panthers, followed by Syracuse on Feb. 7, are likely to play out in UVA's favor—their chances of dropping this game are slim. However, things will start to heat up next week when they take on Florida State and Ohio. From there, the remaining matchups will be a test for the Cavaliers.

On Feb. 18, they will face Georgia Tech, and a few days later, they will meet Miami at John Paul Jones Arena. Feb. 24 will mark another home game for the Cavaliers when they play NC State. Of these three games,

For the final game of the month, they will head to Durham, N.C. on Feb. 28 to face the Blue Devils. Out of their entire February schedule, the Virginia-Duke matchup is expected to be the most thrilling. Right now, the Blue Devils are ranked No. 4 on the AP Top 25, riding an overall record of 20-1 and a clean 9-0 in conference play. To date, their only loss has been to Texas Tech back in December.

This month is shaping up to be one of Virginia's most grueling stretches of the season thus far. Heading into their campaign, the Cavaliers didn't draw much attention, particularly because they had a relatively fresh roster under a new head coach—expectations weren't held too high for their program.

Needless to say, it didn't take long for the Cavaliers to start claiming the spotlight. In general, their performance over the past few months has been nothing short of impressive. The odds were stacked against them early on, but they've managed to silence the doubts. Will they be able to keep driving up the momentum this month?

