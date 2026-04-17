Five Players To Watch In Virginia's Spring Game on Saturday

The spring game is nearly here for the Virginia Cavaliers, and there are a number of players you should keep your eye on Saturday. Let’s take a closer look.

1. QB Beau Pribula

This goes without saying, but Virginia fans want to see who potentially will be the starting quarterback next season and get a sneak peek. Pribula could very well establish himself as that and one who can lead this team in the fall. He is getting more comfortable in the offense and taking a step forward. Saturday will give a good look at whether he is ready to do so and take the mantle of the future QB1 for the Cavaliers.

2. RB Peyton Lewis

In his press conference, Elliot called Peyton Lewis the most complete package in the room. Lewis was a nice pickup for the Cavaliers out of the transfer portal. The former Tennessee RB ran for 290 yards and seven touchdowns for the Volunteers. Lewis is initially a Virginia native and made a return to his home state. Since being back, he has continued to impress the coaching staff and could very well find himself in a starting role with a strong spring game performance and effort.

3. EDGE Nnanna Anyanwu

Anyanwu has been a name that has consistently come up for the Cavaliers as a player making a name for himself. You can point to head coach Tony Elliot and defensive ends coach Chris Slade, who have raved about his play. Anyanwu could easily become a star for the Cavaliers defense this upcoming season. Coach Elliot talked about why that is the case.

“Being transparent, the first thing was his personality, man. You just love his personality. He lights up a room. And I just remember in my one-on-one meeting with him and his family, you could tell that there's some depth and some substance to him to go along with his ability to light up any room that he's in. Then you look at his frame; those frames are very, very hard to find. That 6 '5", 240-to-250-pound guy, that can run. And so those were the things that drew me to him. And then so far, since he's been here, he's just been fun to get to know. And again, he's another one that's eager to learn, wants to be good, and he seems like he's a really, really good team guy,” said Elliot.

4. WR Dylan Cope

Only a freshman and a mid-year enrollee, but the former three-star prospect is impressing with how he is performing this spring. Cope has made a lot of plays and continues to stand out with his play thus far. Wide receiver is currently a position of need for the Hoos, and one that will be a steady grind and one of development. With new faces in the wide receiver room and a bunch of additions, Cope could find himself getting a larger role for the team in 2026 with a strong performance on Saturday for the Hoos.

5. Safety Brandyn Hillman

The Michigan transfer has been flying under the radar, but could be a great addition for the Cavaliers. It will be interesting to see how much he plays on Saturday and if he can make plays on defense. Virginia had one of the most experienced secondaries in the country last season, but they had to replace a number of veterans and bring in new players to fill new roles. Hillman should be a key contributor and a player to watch this weekend in the spring game to see what he can do.