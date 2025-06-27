Five Potential Breakout Candidates for UVA Football
With fall camp just around the corner, it's time to identify potential breakout stars for Virginia football in the 2025 season. As the Cavaliers look to reach the six-win mark for the first time since 2021, the Hoos will need new leaders to emerge and deliver when it counts. That said, here are five potential breakout candidates:
Tight End Dakota Twitty
Now the leader of the Virginia tight end room, Twitty has the potential to level up Virginia's passing attack this season. The former four-star wide receiver showed flashes in 2024 with ten catches for 78 yards and a touchdown and has worked considerably in the offseason getting his body to fit the position. Tyler Neville thrived last year as Virginia's starting tight end, mainly in seam routes, something Twitty is more than capable of building on in 2025. For context, Neville recorded 394 yards and two touchdowns last season in what became a struggling offensive-passing attack as the season progressed. Suppose Morris adjusts to ACC play, and wide receivers Trell Harris and Jahmal Edrine light up Virginia's passing attack. In that case, Twitty has the perfect opportunity to emerge as a star tight end for the Cavaliers.
Running Back J'Mari Taylor
The NC Central transfer made his presence known in spring camp, quickly proving he could hang in an ACC backfield. Taylor, who rushed for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, is a powerful running back who is challenging to tackle. Alongside Xavier Brown, Taylor is capable of helping Virginia finally change the narrative in their backfield. Virginia has not had a running back rush for more than 500 yards since 2018; Taylor's explosive ability makes him a viable candidate to reach that mark this season alongside Brown, who is also capable of similar numbers.
Defensive Tackle Hunter Osborne
Osborne proved his ability to quickly decipher formations and identify plays this spring while also showing his power on the defensive line. The Alabama transfer has the ability to take the ACC by storm when given considerable minutes, something he struggled to get in Tuscaloosa. A former four-star out of high school, Osborne has worked hard on both the mental and physical aspects of the game, allowing him to be a potential game-wrecker for the Cavaliers this fall.
Cornerback Emmanuel Karnley
At the time of his commitment, Karnley was the best player available in the portal. The 6'3 cornerback recorded 16 total tackles and five pass deflections at Arizona last season, and with his size, he has the potential to be a star in college football. Although it is a crowded cornerback room, if Karnley breaks through, he will be a massive asset to John Rudzinski's defense.
Wide Receiver Kam Courtney
In 2024, Courtney was named Virginia's Offensive Rookie of the Year after hauling in 12 catches for 114 yards, taking advantage of his minimum reps. In 2025, the 5'10 Virginia native has a shot at earning a starting wide receiver spot and recording a stellar sophomore campaign. With a capable signal caller in Chandler Morris, Courtney has every reason to step up this fall.
If the Cavaliers are going to be successful, it will be breakout stars that drive this team forward in 2025.