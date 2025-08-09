Five Things We Hope to Learn From UVA Football's Fall Camp Scrimmage
Virginia football will have its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. With so much still unknown on the depth chart, here are five things we hope to learn through the Cavaliers' simulated game action:
Who Starts At Cornerback?
The top position of uncertainty at the moment is the cornerback, regarding who the starters are amongst a unit that added one transfer in the winter and four transfers in the spring (excluding Ja'Marric Morris, who tore his ACL earlier this week). These players include Ja'Son Prevard (Morgan State), Donavan Platt (Army), Kenan Johnson (Utah), Emmanuel Karnley (Miami), and Jordan Robinson (Cincinnati). Of these transfers, we feel Platt and Karnley are likely leading the charge, but Saturday will give us a much better indication of the frontrunners for the starting spots in their new white, orange, and blue threads.
Who is the Hoos Third Best Wideout?
Moving to the wideouts, we've felt confident that Trell Harris and Purdue transfer Jahmal Edrine will both start, but who grabs that third spot? At the start of camp, we listed sophomore Kameron Courtney as the third starter, but we've heard Cam Ross has had a solid camp so far, and we know transfer Jayden Thomas and returner Andre Greene Jr. are both capable of grabbing that third spot. That said, watching who flashes from this wide receiver core on Saturday will be something to watch in terms of ironing out the depth chart.
How Does Harrison Waylee Mesh Into the Running Back Room?
Harrison Waylee transferred in this spring from Wyoming to provide depth to a Virginia running back room led by Xavier Brown and NC Central transfer J'Mari Taylor. In 2024, Waylee only played four games as he redshirted due to a knee injury, although in 2023, when healthy, Waylee posted 947 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Saturday will allow us to evaluate Waylee and see how he meshes into a crowded running back room.
Who Starts on the Virginia Offensive Line?
Earlier this week, we learned that Arkansas State transfer Makilan Thomas suffered a broken foot and would be out for the next few months. Thomas was projected to be the Cavaliers' starting right tackle, which sophomore Ben York will now take up. York will face off against transfer defensive ends Mitchell Melton and Fisher Camac, so we hope to learn how he fares. Further, this scrimmage should allow us to get a solid gauge of the current starting unit. Currently, we have McKale Boley (left tackle), Noah Josey (left guard), Brady Wilson (center), Tyshawn Wyatt (right guard), and Ben York (right tackle).
What We Can Expect From Chandler Morris This Season ?
Although the spring game gave us a small taste of Morris's abilities, Saturday will provide us with another opportunity to see Morris in game action ahead of the season opener. In April, Morris was 12/15 for 155 yards in the spring game, but no touchdowns. On Saturday, we hope to see more of what Morris can do as he's had more time to adjust to the Virginia system and his new teammates.