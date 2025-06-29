Five Way Too Early Bold Predictions For UVA Football in 2025
Virginia Football has not made a bowl game in Tony Elliott's first three seasons, but based on their offseason activity, that seems to be the goal. Elliott has brought in 30 transfers this offseason and the Cavaliers have one of the most underrated transfer classes in the country and one of the top ones in the ACC. To top it all off, UVA has one of the most manageable schedules in the ACC. They avoid Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Georgia Tech this season, four teams that are projected to be among the best in the conference.
With the transfers that have been brought in and the favorable schedule, 2025 could be a big year for UVA. Here are some bold predictions.
1. UVA Wins Eight Games
This seems bold, but have you seen UVA's schedule? They are likely only going to be double-digit underdogs in one game (at Louisville), and if the transfers make an instant impact, eight wins is not out of the question. They are going to be favored against Coastal Carolina, Wake Forest, William & Mary, Stanford, and Washington State. Win those five games and win some toss-ups (Cal, North Carolina, Florida State, and Virginia Tech), and there is certainly a path to get there.
2. Virginia Beats Virginia Tech
Beating a Brent Pry coached Virginia Tech does not seem like a bold prediction, but UVA has not done it yet, and they have only beaten the Hokies twice since 2000. It has been one of the most lopsided rivalries in college football, but this is a year when the Cavaliers can get the Hokies. Virginia Tech had five players drafted, and some of their other best players left in the transfer portal. Tony Elliott not only wins eight games, but he also gets a needed victory over their hated rival.
3. Virginia Starts the Season 5-0
Virginia starts the season with Coastal Carolina, NC State, William & Mary, Stanford, and Florida State. A 3-2 recrord seems to be the worst record that UVA could start with, but if they can find a way to beat NC State and Florida State, a 5-0 start is possible. It all could hinge on the Friday night matchup against Florida State. That game is going to mean a lot for both teams. If FSU starts the season with a loss, they really need a win in this game or their season could possibly go south. I think UVA can beat the Seminoles and if so, they can secure a 5-0 start.
4. Chandler Morris Challenges For An All-ACC Spot
There is a chance that Morris could in fact be a huge upgrade at the position, but he only has one real season to show for it. Morris only played in five total games during his lone season with Oklahoma and then transferred to TCU. He played in four games for the Horned Frogs in 2021, including a standout performance in an upset win over No. 12 Baylor. Morris was 29-41 for 461 yards and two touchdowns in that game.
He would battle an injury that would limit his playing time in both 2022 (when the Horner Frogs made an appearance in the national championship game) and then in 2023, when he only played in seven games. Morris threw for 1,532 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He would then transfer to North Texas, where he would have the most productive season of his collegiate career.
For the Mean Green last season, Morris threw for 3,774 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes. He also had 242 yards rushing and four touchdowns. According to PFF, Morris finished as the highest-grade player on the North Texas offense with 78.9 grade in 887 total snaps at quarterback.
Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Miami's Carson Beck, and SMU's Kevin Jennings are the favorites to be on the All-ACC teams, but Morris going to be in the mix.
5. Virginia's secondary is much improved
This has been the top area that Virginia has pursued this offseason. They have brought in players such as Da'Marcus Crosby (New Mexico State), Emmanuel Karnley (Miami/Arizona), Donovan Platt (Army), Christian Charles (Tennessee), Ja'Maric Morris (Georgia State), Jordan Robinson (Cincinnati), Kenan Johnson (Utah), Ja'Son Prevard (Morgan State), and Devin Neal (Louisville) to help fix a secondary that gave up a lot of big plays last season. These new players should make a big difference and while I don't think Virginia will have an elite defense, the secondary will be better.