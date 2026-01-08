Former Virginia Defensive Back Emmanuel Karnley Announces His Transfer Destination

Virginia was hoping that cornerback Emmanuel Karnley would be a key piece of their secondary in 2026, but he opted to enter the transfer portal. After a brief period in the portal, Karnley has already found his new home. Karnley is going to be taking his talents to the Big Ten to continue his career at Washington.

Washington is expected to sign Virginia cornerback Emmanuel Karnley. Signed with Jedd Fisch and Arizona in 2023, had a brief stop at Miami before recording 26 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception for the Cavaliers this past season https://t.co/Yc34H148TS pic.twitter.com/ED6wtImjKJ — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 8, 2026

This past season, Karnley totaled 26 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception. He played really well as the year went on and got better and better. According to PFF, Karnley played 657 snaps this season and earned a 70.6 overall grade, including a 70.8 grade in coverage.

UVA's Approach to the Portal

Virginia was a portal heavy team last offseason and it should be the case again this time around.

At his national signing day press conference, UVA head coach Tony Elliott talked about his approach to the portal compared to high school:

"Yeah, so if I'm putting a number on it like I did when I first got here, I don't know if I have the number. I'd say I'm probably now more 50 -50 with just the philosophy. And I will say that this group of young men have really helped me make the transition, just because at first you were a little bit leery, not about the ability to increase the numbers. on your roster, but just the chemistry the buy-in being able to create team and this team has been able to show that you can you can do that. However, I think if we look through college football, we can see that You got to get it right and it's not as easy to get it right as people think. So in order and what we learned that the reason that we were able to make the transition as a team is because we had a really, really good nucleus of guys that were fully bought into the program, understood what the core values are, understood how we were going to do things, and they were able to help the new guys make the transition.So I think in order to do that, you're going to have to have high school guys.

And then you may have to take some, some portal guys with multiple years so that they become embedded in your culture to help you make that transition. But I don't know what the, what the mix is. And to be honest with you, it's going to change from year to year, right? It may be a situation where you see that a, the high school route is, is heavy. this year, less portal, and it could be vice versa.So I don't want to pigeonhole myself. That's what I've learned. Don't put myself in a corner from that standpoint. But I will say that this team and the group of guys that we brought in have helped me to say, you know what? OK, it can be done. But they've also kind of showed me what it looks like and what you've got to have in place in order to have a chance to make it work with so many new guys coming in the door. "

Elliott and his staff have a lot of work to do if this program is going to be back in the mix in the ACC in 2026.

More Virginia Football News: