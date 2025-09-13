Four Big Takeaways from Virginia's Win vs. William & Mary
Virginia didn’t just handle business on Saturday — the Cavaliers completely overwhelmed William & Mary. This performance makes you recognize a program that might finally be finding its stride. Tony Elliott’s team was physical, explosive, and often dominant, with over 700 rushing and receiving yards today. Still, there are issues that can’t be ignored.
Here’s what stood out most as the Cavaliers scored the most points in any game under Tony Elliott.
A Rushing Explosion for the Record Books
The numbers are almost unbelievable. Virginia averaged just 131.9 rushing yards per game last fall. Today, the Hoos racked up over 379 yards on the ground, breaking the school record and turning Scott Stadium into a track meet. The offensive line mauled from start to finish, and every running back who touched the ball made something happen.
Harrison Waylee was the headliner. He raced 97 yards untouched for a touchdown and finished with 151 yards and three scores on only 10 carries. Noah Vaughn ripped off a 54-yard burst on his way to 101 yards before leaving with an injury. Xavier Brown and J’Mari Taylor added steady production. Kameron Courtney also got in on the fun, taking a jet sweep 23 yards to the house.
Quarterbacks Did Their Job
With the run game rolling, Virginia didn’t need to lean much on the passing attack. Chandler Morris was efficient, going 13-of-19 for 149 yards and a touchdown. He managed the offense exactly the way Elliott needed him to. Morris looked comfortable in the pocket and made good decisions when the ball left his hand.
The more interesting development was the extended action for Daniel Kaelin. The freshman finished 8-of-14 for 164 yards. He flashed his arm strength with a 56-yard strike. Cole Geer came in late and completed both of his attempts. It’s too early to know what Kaelin will become, but he didn’t look rattled. For a program that has been one injury away from disaster at quarterback in the past, that’s no small thing.
Secondary Breakdowns Still a Problem
The defense made plays in the front seven, but the secondary continues to be the weak link. Every William & Mary scoring drive or near-score resulted from specific breakdowns in the secondary. Safeties were often out of position on deep passes, and corners lost receivers on crossing and out routes. The Tribe exploited these coverage lapses, exposing open spaces that disciplined teams will take advantage of.
Jahmeer Carter’s fourth-down stop and Mitchell Melton’s sack were tone-setters up front. Virginia recorded three sacks total. However, the defense struggled with blown coverages and missed assignments in the secondary. If UVA doesn’t clean this up, ACC opponents are going to have a field day.
Special Teams Finally Look Competent
Special teams has been a headache for Virginia, but on Saturday it was steady. Will Bettridge nailed both of his field goals and all seven extra points. Cam Ross handled punts with no drama. Kameron Courtney added a 38-yard kick return to give the Hoos a field position boost.
Those are the hidden plays that don’t get much attention in a blowout but matter when games tighten up. Last year, UVA couldn’t count on this unit. This year, at least so far, it’s not hurting them.
The Bottom Line
This is the version of Virginia Tony Elliott has been talking about since he arrived. The Cavaliers are tough at the line of scrimmage, explosive in the backfield, and efficient enough at quarterback to keep everything on schedule. Breaking records will grab the headlines. The real story is that the Cavaliers finally imposed their will.
The warning light is still the secondary. William & Mary shouldn’t have been able to move the ball the way it did through the air. The upcoming stretch against Florida State, Louisville, and Virginia Tech will test this group in a much harsher way.
But for one afternoon, Virginia was flat-out dominant — 700+ yards, a school record, and a glimpse at what this team can be when everything clicks.