Skip to main content

Four-Star UVA Football Commit Taking Official Visit to ACC Rival

Virginia's top-rated commit in the recruiting class of 2023 is taking a visit to another ACC school this weekend

Virginia football could be in danger of losing its top-rated commit in the recruiting class of 2023, as four-star linebacker Kamren Robinson announced on Thursday that he will be taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend. 

Robinson, who announced his commitment to UVA back on July 1st, was visited at home by Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and linebackers coach Randy Shannon on Wednesday night and Robinson announced the next day that he would be taking an official visit to Tallahassee this upcoming weekend. 

A 6'2", 215-pound linebacker from Essex High School in Tappahannock, Virginia, Robinson chose UVA over offers from several Power Five programs, including Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Maryland, and Florida State. 

Now, the Seminoles are making another run at Robinson, who was a three-star prospect at the time of his initial commit to Virginia. When the 247Sports recruiting rankings were updated in early October, Robinson was upgraded to a four-star and is now rated the No. 25 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023 and the No. 6 overall recruit in Virginia. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Robinson has not announced a decommitment from the Cavaliers and has not formally reopened his recruitment, but his plans to visit Florida State this weekend certainly suggest that he does not consider his recruiting process to be concluded, despite his verbal commitment to UVA over the summer. 

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) reacts with Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) after their game against the James Madison Dukes at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Seven Questions for Virginia to Answer Before the Houston Showdown

By Matt Newton
Mir McLean holds the ball during the Virginia women's basketball game against William & Mary at Kaplan Arena.
All Sports

McLean's Double-Double Powers Virginia Over William & Mary 83-54

By Kathleen Boyce
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott and receiver Billy Kemp IV take the field ahead of the season-opener against Richmond at Scott Stadium.
Football

NCAA Grants Additional Eligibility to UVA Football Players in Final Season

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) dunks the ball as James Madison Dukes forward Mezie Offurum (13) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Ryan Dunn's Explosive Dunk Lands at No. 1 on SportsCenter Top 10

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13)shoots the ball as James Madison Dukes guard Tyree Ihenacho (2) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Struggles Without Beekman, Holds Off JMU to Win 55-50

By Matt Newton
Armaan Franklin attempts a three-pointer during the Virginia men's basketball game against Florida State at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Defeats JMU 55-50 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan speaks during a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D Sean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Football

UVA Awards Posthumous Degrees to Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry

By Matt Newton
Three-star wide receiver Titus Ivy announces commitment to the Virginia football program.
Football

Talented Two-Sport Wide Receiver Commits to Virginia Football

By Matt Newton