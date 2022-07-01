Skip to main content

Three-Star In-State Linebacker Kamren Robinson Commits to UVA Football

The No. 8-ranked prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia committed to the Cavaliers on Friday
Kamren Robinson, Virginia Cavaliers football

Kamren Robinson (Tappahannock, Virginia)

Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers continue to reel in the in-state recruits. 

Kamren Robinson, the No. 8-ranked prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia, announced his commitment to the UVA football program in a social media post on Friday afternoon. 

Robinson, a 6'2", 215-pound linebacker from Essex High School in Tappahannock, Virginia, chose the Cavaliers over offers from 15 other schools, including Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Boston College, Florida State, Indiana, South Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, and Maryland, as well as in-state programs Liberty, James Madison, and Old Dominion. UVA was the third school to offer Robinson back on January 15th and he took a visit to Virginia just a few days later. 

He took official visits to both Virginia and Virginia Tech this month and ultimately committed to the Cavaliers on July 1st. 

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Robinson is the No. 8-ranked player in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the No. 36-ranked linebacker in the country in the class of 2023. Robinson is the highest-ranked Virginia native to pledge to UVA since defensive lineman Bryce Carter, who was the No. 4-ranked prospect in Virginia in the 2021 recruiting class. Robinson is also the highest-ranked recruit so far in Virginia's recruiting class of 2023. 

Robinson is the fifth prospect from Virginia to commit to the Cavaliers in this recruiting cycle, joining offensive lineman Cole Surber (Nokesville, Virginia), running back Donte Hawthorne (Stafford, Virginia), defensive lineman Miles Greene (Highland Springs, Virginia), and defensive lineman Rodney Lora (Woodberry Forest, Virginia). 

Kamren Robinson is the ninth verbal commit in the UVA football recruiting class of 2023:

  • offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)
  • running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)
  • cornerback Jarvis Lee (committed June 5th)
  • defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)
  • wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)
  • tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)
  • defensive lineman Rodney Lora (committed June 24th)
  • running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)
  • linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

