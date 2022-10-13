Skip to main content
UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings

Kamren Robinson/IG

UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings

One of Virginia's football commits is now a four-star linebacker in the class of 2023
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tony Elliott has his first four-star commit at the University of Virginia.

The 247Sports recruiting rankings were updated this week and UVA linebacker commit Kamren Robinson has been elevated from a three-star to a four-star. Robinson, a 6'2", 215-pound linebacker from Essex High School in Tappahannock, Virginia, announced his commitment to the Cavaliers back on July 1st

Robinson had offers from several major conference programs, but chose to commit to Virginia over Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Indiana, Maryland, and others. At the time, Robinson was a three-star prospect and was ranked the No. 36 linebacker in the class of 2023 and the No. 8 overall recruit in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Now, Robinson is a four-star recruit, the No. 27 linebacker in the nation, and the No. 6 overall player in Virginia. 

By far the highest-ranked player in Virginia's recruiting class of 2023, Robinson is also the highest-rated Virginia native to commit to UVA since defensive lineman Bryce Carter, who was the No. 4-ranked prospect in Virginia in the 2021 recruiting class. 

13 players in the recruiting class of 2023 have verbally committed to Virginia:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia women's soccer team huddles before the game against Florida State at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

UVA Women's Soccer Looks to Get Back on Track at Virginia Tech

By Matt Newton
Dutch Fork safety Landon Danley commits to Virginia football.
Football

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Talented SC Safety

By Matt Newton
The Virginia field hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal against Miami (Ohio).
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's basketball forward Jayden Gardner, head coach Tony Bennett and point guard Kihei Clark during the ACC Tip Off media day in Charlotte, NC.
Basketball

Transcript: Tony Bennett, UVA Men's Basketball Players Talk at ACC Tipoff

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. runs a route against the Richmond Spiders.
Football

Lavel Davis Jr. Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett looks on from the bench against the James Madison Dukes in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball: Two Recruiting Targets Cut UVA From Lists

By Matt Newton
A general view of the opening tip of the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the UNC-Greensboro Spartans at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers won 60-48.
Basketball

Fans Can Meet UVA Basketball Teams After Blue-White Scrimmages

By Matt Newton
Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton along with Sam Brunelle and Camryn Taylor during the ACC Women s Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC.
All Sports

Transcript: Coach Mox, UVA Women's Basketball Players Talk at ACC Tipoff

By Matt Newton