UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings

Tony Elliott has his first four-star commit at the University of Virginia.

The 247Sports recruiting rankings were updated this week and UVA linebacker commit Kamren Robinson has been elevated from a three-star to a four-star. Robinson, a 6'2", 215-pound linebacker from Essex High School in Tappahannock, Virginia, announced his commitment to the Cavaliers back on July 1st.

Robinson had offers from several major conference programs, but chose to commit to Virginia over Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Indiana, Maryland, and others. At the time, Robinson was a three-star prospect and was ranked the No. 36 linebacker in the class of 2023 and the No. 8 overall recruit in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Now, Robinson is a four-star recruit, the No. 27 linebacker in the nation, and the No. 6 overall player in Virginia.

By far the highest-ranked player in Virginia's recruiting class of 2023, Robinson is also the highest-rated Virginia native to commit to UVA since defensive lineman Bryce Carter, who was the No. 4-ranked prospect in Virginia in the 2021 recruiting class.

13 players in the recruiting class of 2023 have verbally committed to Virginia:

