Four Stars Who Led No. 15 Virginia to Victory Over California

Virginia's victory over California would not have been possible without these four players.

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball against defensive back Dru Polidore Jr. (2) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
As expected, No. 15 Virginia maintained their suspenseful habit of clinching the victory with a close score, ultimately finishing 31-21. This has become a pattern with UVA. So far this season, they have not been the type of program to take an early lead and pull ahead; instead, they score early but hold a tight race throughout the matchup, right up until the final moments. Their victory can be primarily attributed to four star players who played an immense role in this weekend's success.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Corey Costner (18) reacts in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As a freshman safety, Corey Costner was not expected to have a shining moment during UVA's week ten matchup, simply because of his young age and lack of experience. However, Costner took center stage when he made his first career interception, ripping the ball away from California's wide receiver Jacob De Jesus. His interception allowed UVA to regain possession and went down as one of the game's most celebratory plays.

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) celebrates his touchdown run against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Senior running back J'Mari Taylor was unsurprisingly one of the stars on the field this weekend. Right off the bat during the first quarter, he scored a touchdown off a 25-yard run, soon followed by another touchdown by Taylor off a 5-yard run during the second quarter. Taylor led the way with 21 carries for 105 rushing yards and his two touchdowns.

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) reacts after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (not pictured) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Linebacker Kam Robinson saved one of his most stunning plays of the night for the fourth quarter. With approximately 40 seconds left on the clock, Robinson intercepted a pass by Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to score a touchdown for UVA, bringing the score to 31-21, allowing UVA to pull ahead. This is the nature of UVA this season — having last-minute surges to push them over the top. They have rightfully earned the title of "Cardiac Cavs."

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Quarterback Chandler Morris had one of his most successful games this weekend in quite some time. His run game was phenomenal, as was his overall ability to connect with his teammates on the field. He took advantage of every opening he could find, but during his brief postgame interview on the field, he made one thing clear:

"Obviously, we're not there. We're going to get there. Keep pushing it, keep pushing it in practice, keep pushing the guys around me, and just keep working and trying to get 1% better."

UVA now owns a remarkable 8-1 overall record and is riding 5-0 in conference play. Fortunately, their next matchup will be a home game at Scott Stadium against Wake Forest. This will be another opportunity for the Cavaliers to extend their streak once again.

