The Virginia Cavaliers struck gold in the 2025 transfer portal when they acquired starting players like quarterback Chandler Morris and running back J'Mari Taylor. Heading into their first campaign with UVA, there were little to no doubts surrounding the pair. However, Virginia did have some surprises break through during the season that weren't nearly as anticipated. On the other side of the coin, there were some true disappointments that the Cavaliers had to come to terms with. While there aren't exactly disappointing players, there are certainly plenty of disappointing situations.

Top Surprises

Devin Neal: Currently leading UVA with 77 tackles, it would be difficult to make a case against safety Devin Neal. Throughout his 2025 campaign, he has logged 77 total tackles and half a sack. Back in September, Elliott shared his thoughts during a press conference on what Neal has to offer:

"Right, so Devin was an All-ACC performer at Louisville. Before going to Baylor and then here. So we anticipated that he would be a guy that would push for first team reps from day one. So he's continuing to get comfortable in our system. It's starting to understand, and you know, all the checks and calls and the communication that's required of the safeties. I think for the naked eye it seems easy, but with the complexity of offenses nowadays and the amount of communication that has to take place instantly. For secondary guys, it's a little bit challenging, but he's become more comfortable and you see him making plays, man, would have loved to have seen him and come down with that interception. But he's in position...."

Maddox Marcellus: At No. 4 in UVA's defensive stats with 49 tackles, Marcellus has been one of Virginia's emerging stars this season. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker transferred in from Eastern Kentucky University, and he would be worth Elliott holding onto. This season, he logged 49 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. His shining moments truly came through later in the season when Kam Robinson was forced out of the lineup due to injury. During his last two games, Marcellus recorded 16 tackles, half a sack, and one interception. At this rate, he will lock himself into a stronger role next year.

Top Disappointments

David Wohlabaugh Jr.: After transferring from Syracuse University, offensive lineman David Wohlabaugh Jr. was hoping for a fresh start. Previously, he had endured a season-ending injury, but he was unable to ward off a similar situation during his first year with Virginia. Although this was out of his control, it doesn't diminish the frustration.

Wallace Unamba: Offensive lineman Wallace Unamba was expected to be one of UVA's key contributors this season after transferring from Eastern Kentucky University. He was the fifth defensive player to transfer to UVA last offseason, but the hope for his potential was short-lived. In October, Ubamba was dismissed from the team due to a violation of team policy. The disappointment stems from the fact that Unamba is undoubtedly a skilled football player — losing him could have placed Virginia in a crushing situation. When Elliott acquired him from the portal, it's safe to say that this was not the outcome he had expected from Unamba.

