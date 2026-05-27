Game Times, TV Designations Set For Four Virginia Football Games In the 2026 Season

Earlier this month, Virginia Football's big Week 0 game against NC State (played in Brazil, nonetheless) was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on ESPN. It will be a great chance for last year's ACC runners-up to play in front of the country in arguably the biggest game in week zero.

The rest of the early season slate (weeks 1-3) in college football was released today, including Virginia's week two game vs Norfolk State (which was already moved to a Friday) and the week three neutral site game against West Virginia.

Week 0 (Saturday, Aug. 29th) - vs NC State (in Brazil), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 1- Bye Week

Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 11th) - vs Norfolk State, 7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

Week 3 (Sept. 19th)- vs West Virginia (in Charlotte), 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 23rd)- vs Duke, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

ESPN has released early-season and special-date football game times. Here are the known start times for #UVa.

Aug. 29 vs NC State in Brazil, 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 11 vs. Norfolk State, 7 p.m. ACCNX

Sept. 19 vs. WVU in Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. ACCN

Oct. 23 vs. Duke, 7 p.m. ESPN — Greg Madia (@GregMadia) May 27, 2026

This is going to be the 24th all-time meeting between the Cavaliers and the Mountaineers, with UVA leading the all-time series 12-10-1. The last time that these two teams met was in the 2002 continental tire bowl, a 48-22 win for Virginia. The Cavaliers currently have a three-game winning streak over WVU and the last win for West Virginia was a 32-18 win in Charlottesville back in 1981.

Interesting early slate

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA;Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) runs with the football during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Starting in week zero vs the Wolfpack, it is going to be a very interesting early slate for UVA to begin their journey to get back to the ACC Championship.

Virginia and NC State are expected to be contenders to get to Charlotte for the conference championship game and they played an instant classic last season. The Wolfpack came out on top, but seeing as how the game did not count towards the ACC standings (scheduled as a non-conference game), it did not hurt the Hoos on their way to their first ACC Championship appearance since 2019.

NC State lost several starters in the transfer portal, but quarterback CJ Bailey is back and he has NFL level potential and their offense should be among the best in the conference. The winner of this game is going to have a leg up in the conference race to start the season.

The West Virginia game is also very intriguing. While the Mountaineers are not expected to be among the Big 12's best teams, head coach Rich Rodriguez has turned over this roster in hopes of at least getting back to a bowl game, if not something bigger. How will they look early in the season with so many new faces?

While Virginia is going to have a new quarterback and a new look skill corps, most of the coaching staff is back, the offensive line returns the majority of snaps, and the defense returns experienced playmakers like linebacker Kam Robinson.