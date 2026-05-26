Five Reasons Virginia's Future Is Bright Under Tony Elliott

The future is looking bright for the Virginia Cavaliers after a great 2025 campaign. It is now time to take a look at five reasons why the future is bright under head coach Tony Elliott.

1. Historic 11-win season

The future is bright for the Cavaliers after their most wins in program history under head coach Tony Elliott. He did it with good quarterback play, a strong defense, and a great running game. Virginia was on the cusp of clinching an ACC title if it could have outlasted Duke in overtime in the title game. Virginia also won several big games last season, like wins over Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, California, Louisville, and Missouri. They aren’t shy in big-time games and relish the moment better than most. With that historic season, there are more eyes on the Cavaliers to see if they can replicate the success.

2. A sustainable model/identity

Virginia has a very sustainable model that works at a high level and can win for years to come. Yes, they can pass the ball at a high level, and we saw that with Chandler Morris, who threw for 3,000+ yards. The true identity of this team is running the ball and playing good defense, which is why they were so good last season. You look at the production of the running back position led by J’Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee. The defense was also a key factor in the Cavaliers being so good with their ability to force turnovers, stop teams, make plays, and make it difficult to score on. The Cavaliers have a model that should keep them good for quite some time.

3. Recruiting the state of Virginia at a high level

You look at the job head coach Tony Elliot is doing with recruiting, especially in the state of Virginia, and you can’t help but be impressed. Of the 14 commits from the 2026 cycle, Virginia landed six from the state of Virginia. They have done even better in the 2027 cycle, with all five of the Cavalier commits coming from the state of Virginia. That says something when you are in the same state as a staple Virginia Tech, which is known as a football program. Coach Elliott has done a good job of prioritizing the state and getting talent that can come in and contribute at a high level.

4. Development

The development of several players in the Virginia program has been on full display over the past few years. Yes, the Hoos didn’t have a player drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean they are getting the most out of their players and having them play at a high level. For example, last season, Virginia had eight players make the All-ACC team after Virginia was expected to finish towards the bottom of the conference. Players who made the All-ACC team include J’Mari Taylor (first-team), Brady Wilson (second-team), Daniel Sparks (second-team), Trell Harris (third-team), McKale Boley (third-team), Noah Josey (third-team), Kam Robinson (third-team), and Devin Neal (third-team). That doesn’t include honorable mention, where they had seven players make that list. Say what you want, but the Hoos know how to develop at a high level and get the most out of their players.

5. Uses the transfer portal at a high level

Virginia reloaded this past offseason in the transfer portal with 30 new additions to the program. After losing so much talent to graduation and some to the portal, the Hoos had a plan and executed it at a high level. They brought in several players who should have an impact from Day 1 and help this team accomplish its goals for the upcoming seasons. Names to watch will be Brandyn Hillman, Nnanna Anyanwu, Jonathan Allen, Peyton Lewis, Beau Pribula, Solomon Beebe, Jaylen Jones, Christian Ellis, Da’Shawn Martin, and more. Their use of the portal to quickly reconstruct a roster says a lot about what they can do in the future.