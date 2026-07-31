"He brings a ton of energy" — Tony Elliott raves about Omillio Agard's skill set

After Virginia concluded its first practice session of fall camp, members of the media were able to meet with Tony Elliott and ask a lot of questions that they've been waiting to get answers for since the spring.

One of the topics that stood out the most, mainly due to the simple fact that he was injured and unable to practice after transferring to UVA in the spring, was how CB Omillio Agard has been looking so far.

Virginia fans received some much-needed Omillio Agard news

Virginia coach Tony Elliott | Staff photo

Thankfully, Coach Elliott finally provided everyone with an update on the Wisconsin transfer:

"Yeah, so what stands out to me about Omillio is, man, he can flip that switch. You know, you meet him around the building. And he can flip that switch.

You meet him around the building. He's as pleasant a young man as you're going to meet. Very respectful, very, very humble. When he walks across those white lines now, he flips a switch and he becomes what you want in a defensive back. And I saw quickly the suddenness and the burst. And then unfortunately, a play where he gets hit and falls wrong on his wrist and then now he's out. But today he was running around. He brings a ton of energy. He's a student of the game. So when I'm in here asking questions about situational football, he sits about second row, two seats in, and he's answering the questions. He's got a ton of ability. He's a good teammate. He's a competitor.

So Jacobie (Henderson) made a good play on the other side. And then here comes Omillio running by Beau (Pribula), talking trash to Beau. So he's talking trash. He's got the right mindset."

Coaches always love when defensive backs talk smack and try to get in the heads of their opponents, so Agard immediately caught the eye of UVA's coaching staff on day one. It was great to see Agard on the field in a Virginia uniform, though he was slightly limited with a cast on his wrist.

It's also important to note that even though it was only day one of fall camp, Agard and Jacobie Henderson spent the most time with the initial first-team defensive unit. Though Jam Jackson and Ja'Maric Morris are back from injury, and Donavon Platt is returning and ready to be a full-time contributor, it was the two transfers who trotted onto the field first.

Stay tuned for more 2026 Virginia football fall camp coverage!