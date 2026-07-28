Everything you need to know about Virginia's linebackers entering fall camp

Continuing with our 2026 fall camp position preview series, we're taking a look at all 10 players in Virginia's current linebacker room, beginning with All-ACC senior LB Kam Robinson.

Returners:

Landon Danley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kam Robinson (Sr.) — Robinson is one of, if not the best, linebackers in the ACC, and he's one of the few defenders in college football who can literally sway the outcome of a game on his own. Robinson almost single-handedly won two games for Virginia last season, and he's undoubtedly the heart and soul of the Cavaliers' defense heading into 2026.

Maddox Marcellus (Sr.) — Marcellus was excellent for UVA last season in a rotational role after transferring in from Eastern Kentucky. He played in 13 games and started 2 down the stretch alongside Kam Robinson. He finished the 2025 season with 49 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 3 pass deflections, showing off his versatility and well-roundedness when on the field.

Caleb Hardy (Sr.) — The former safety-turned-linebacker appeared in all 14 games for Virginia last season and showed the ability to play multiple different linebacker spots for DC John Rudzinski. He'll likely be a top depth option for the team again in 2026.

Landon Danley (RS Jr.) — Danley played very well in place of Kam Robinson when he got injured last year, and he's in line to be the third linebacker in UVA's non-nickel defense this year.

Justin Rowe (RS Fr.) — Rowe was a high-end 3-star recruit in Virginia's 2025 class, and he was a stout LB/S hybrid in high school. He's been fairly impressive in practice, and he put on a lot of weight since arriving in Charlottesville at 210 Lbs. (up to around 240 Lbs. now). Rowe could move up the depth chart soon with a big fall camp performance.

Myles Brown (RS So.) — Brown is one of UVA's top special teams players and has been one of the program's best scout team linebackers. He played in all 14 games in 2025 and finished the season with 8 total tackles. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up on the depth chart this year.

Isaiah Reese (RS Fr.) — Reese only played in two games as a true freshman, preserving his redshirt and heading into the 2026 season with higher expectations than the general public probably thinks. He was one of UVA's top recruits in last year's class, and he chose the Cavaliers over multiple SEC programs. Like Justin Rowe, Reese could be more involved this year if he can put together another solid fall camp.

Cayden Cook-Cash (Jr.) — The former walk-on from Greenville, VA, has been a scout team-only player for Virginia since joining the team in 2024, and it will likely stay that way going forward unless he can make an impact on special teams.

Newcomers:

Derek Uran | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Derek Uran (Fr.) — The 4-star linebacker was UVA's top-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, and Tony Elliott was able to flip him from Cincinnati in June of last year. He's incredibly versed and effective in coverage, oftentimes looking more like a safety than a linebacker when dropping back to defend the pass. Uran's also ferocious against the run and is a very technically sound tackler, making him an exciting option to potentially replace Kam Robinson or Maddox Marcellus in 2027.

Dallas Brannon (Fr.) — Brannon has been getting a lot of hype due to his athleticism and maturity so far. He's still a bit undersized right now (219 Lbs.), but he'll undoubtedly gain the mass he needs to succeed at Virginia. He may not see the field much in 2026, but Brannon could develop into a Landon Danley-type player for the 'Hoos sooner rather than later.

What will the initial 3-deep look like?

STARTERS 2ND-TEAM 3RD-TEAM WILL Maddox Marcellus Caleb Hardy Isaiah Reese MIKE Kam Robinson Landon Danley Justin Rowe

NOTE: Landon Danley will act as UVA's SAM when the Cavaliers use three linebackers in 2026.

Biggest question mark

Kam Robinson | Virginia Athletic

Will Kam Robinson finally be able to stay healthy in 2026?

Yes, he's been one of the best linebackers in the ACC since 2024, but he's also been one of the most injury-prone. Robinson has played in only 19 games over the past two seasons, and he's constantly dealt with nagging injuries throughout his time at Virginia.

If he can find a way to stay healthy this year and has the type of season that he should, then he'll undoubtedly be the recipient of some major postseason defensive awards.

Bottom line

UVA has an incredibly deep linebacker room this season, and it's projected to be one of the strengths of the defense alongside the Cavaliers' stout defensive line.