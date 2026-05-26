How Confident Virginia Football Fans Should Be In Each Offensive Position Group

Summer is officially here, and Virginia will report back soon to the team for summer workouts and then fall camp in the subsequent months. For the Cavaliers, it is time to gauge the confidence meter at each offensive position. Let's take a deeper look.

Quarterback

This is a position battle that will go through fall camp. For the Cavaliers, it will be between Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein. Neither separated from the pack in the spring, and both had their struggles against the Virginia defense. Pribula has the most starting experience out of the two and led Missouri to a 6-2 start before going down with a lower-body injury. Pribula adds an improvisation to his game that the Cavaliers haven’t had before. The big thing for him will be the turnovers and taking care of the ball. Holstein will have to apply more pressure during fall camp and make things interesting. Quarterback will play a large role in how good the Hoos will be in 2026. A starter has yet to be announced. As of now, we wait to see who the starter will be.

Feel: Somewhat Confident

Running Back

This is one of the position groups the Cavaliers should feel most confident about, especially with the new additions to the roster. Solomon Beebe, Peyton Lewis, and Jekail Middlebrook will make this a dangerous team on the ground. You couple it with the offensive line that returns, and it makes for a good rushing attack. Beebe adds the explosive component to the offense and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Lewis is great in short yardage and is one of the most complete running backs of the three. Middlebrook is a power back with elite quickness and speed that will bring a different dynamic.

Feel: Extremely Confident

Wide Receiver

It is a new look wide receiver room for the Cavaliers, and it will take time for the wide receivers to get acclimated with the new quarterbacks and offensive scheme. Virginia brought in Rico Flores Jr, Da’Shawn Martin, Tyson Davis, and Jacquon Gibson. The Hoos brought back Kameron Courtney, who looks to have a more defined role in 2026. Tylric Coleman, Josiah Abdullah, Dillion Newton-Short, Tyson Davis, CJ Spence, and Dylan Cope all look to contribute to the room. It is a good mix of veterans and young players for the Cavaliers, and it is still uncertain who will emerge as the top wide receiver of this group.

Feel: A little concerned

Tight End

There is some concern at the tight end in terms of depth at the position. The Hoos do return Dakota Twitty, who should be the starter of this group. Connor Cox should be the backup tight end, barring anything unforeseen, but health will play a large part in that for him. Lukas Ungar is expected to be a contributor to the tight end room and was a great addition from the transfer portal. The jury is still out on Justin Zames, John Rogers, and Hayden Rollinson. It will be a wait-and-see for this tight end room to see how the depth will be and who will be able to contribute the most. Twitty is good but missed a good chunk of last season with an injury.

Feel: A little concerned

Offensive Line

This offensive line returns the majority of its starters from a season ago in Drake Metcalf, Monroe Mills, Ben York, and Noah Josey. This unit has plenty of time together and played at a high level for the Cavaliers last season en route to a historic 11-win season in their program. A few of the guys were banged up in the spring, but you know this unit will be ready to go for the opening-season kickoff. With the veterans, it is about making sure they are healthy and ready to go, not about adding more reps. The offensive line should be just as good as last year, if not better.

Feel: Confident