3 Reasons Beau Pribula Could Have An All-ACC Season

Virginia is still working through a quarterback competition that will lead into the fall. However, Missouri transfer Beau Pribula will likely be the starter, and it is his job to lose. Let’s look at three reasons why he could have an All-ACC season if he is announced as the starter.

1. Surrounded By Playmakers

There has been an infusion of new playmakers for the Cavaliers, especially in the backfield. It should make Pribula’s job easier with how deep the running back room is, led by Jekail Middlebrook, Peyton Lewis, and Solomon Beebe. In addition to them, Virginia added Dylan Cope (freshman), Rico Flores Jr, Tyson Davis, and Da’Shawn Martin. Martin is expected to have a big role this year for the Cavaliers and be a big-time player. You also have Dakota Twitty, who is returning from injury and will be a focal point of the offense for the Cavaliers. Virginia also added Lukas Ungar from New Mexico State, who is expected to have a role. Pribula will have plenty of playmakers to get the ball to, who will make plays and make his job a whole lot easier in 2026.

2. Veteran Experience

Pribula has played three college seasons. He was used sparingly at Penn State because of star quarterback Drew Allar, but in his limited time, he improved and had his highest completion percentage at 74.3% during his sophomore campaign. Last season, he really broke out with the Missouri Tigers, leading them to a 6-2 record, before suffering an injury that derailed his season. Pribula completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has scored double-digit games in his career, and when he is healthy, Pribula just wins. He knows how to win the big game and lead his team to victory. That bodes well for the Cavaliers and could be key to him having an All-ACC season.

3. A great improviser/athlete

The one part of his game that makes him special is his ability to run the football and create off-platform. He can make a number of throws off the run and be extremely accurate. A lot of times, those plays end up being major plays down the field and even touchdowns. Don’t sleep on his running ability either. Last season, Pribula rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns with the Tigers. He could easily be in store for a career year on the ground for the Cavaliers. They are basing the offense around him and love his ability to extend plays and his athletic ability. That could bode well and lead to more opportunities for touchdowns.

“I think he's a dynamic athlete that has a lot of confidence extending plays. I thought he did a solid job, too, of sitting in there and trying to find his progression and driving the ball when he needed to. So that's the area where we're just going to continue to uh to help him evolve and develop because we know that he can run. We know that he likes to run, and we know that he's a dynamic guy that has a ton of confidence in doing it.

So, um, but I think also, in spring practice, he needs to be able to do it a little bit without getting hit. So, so you teeter on, okay, how much do you make him sit in there? Uh, you don't want to take away what makes him great. So, you got to let him play his game, but I thought he was, and then also saw some things just from a demeanor standpoint uh that were good to see. The way he was, you know, talking to the offense and the way he was supporting his guys on the sideline. You know, those are the things that I don't think people see that help us as coaches know more, so like what the temperament is of a young man,” said Elliot.