How Defeating North Carolina Can Boost Virginia's Position in the ACC
The Virginia Cavaliers are preparing to enter their week nine matchup against North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 25. The Cavaliers are currently experiencing a stunning five-game winning streak, with their latest victory coming during week eight when they faced Washington State. The close game resulted in a final score of 22-20 — a tremendous relief for Virginia.
Not only is UVA aiming to continue its successful run of victory, but it's also looking to reach the ACC championships. Every game and every play matters, with little to no room for error. Ultimately, Saturday's matchup is an opportunity for both programs to take center stage and fight for the victory — it will come down to survival of the fittest.
One Step Closer to ACC Championship
Not only would continuing their hot streak provide them with even more credibility, but it would also help them climb the ladder in the AP Top 25. After UVA's 46-38 upset over Florida State during week five, the Cavaliers landed themselves a spot on the AP Top 25 at No. 24. One week later, they rose to No. 19, soon followed by No. 18, eventually bringing them to where they are now at No. 16.
In order to continue rising in the poll, UVA will need to pull off more wins, and fortunately, Virginia is favored to win most of the games throughout the rest of the season. Duke is the only exception, although perhaps another upset is in the Cavaliers' future.
"... at the end of the day, it doesn't matter who we play," said head coach Tony Elliott during his latest press conference on Tuesday. "From here on out, it doesn't matter who we line up against. It's all about our preparation and how we approach the game so that we can be in the best physical, mental and emotional state to perform at the end of the day. The highest level. And really challenging our guys to go chase our best game. Because that's really what it's about."
"Each week, you're trying to play your best week after week," he continued to explain. "And every game is going to have different circumstances and situations associated with it. But still, at the end of the day, you're trying to get all three phases to be clicking at the same time so you can play your best game."
With week nine being another road matchup for Virginia, Saturday is a chance for the Cavaliers to continue proving themselves on the road. A football program's ability to win on any field is a true indication of how well that team performs overall. Can they handle the added pressure from playing on their opponent's field?
As Elliott has highlighted, a cheering crowd helps add fuel to a football team and pushes them to compete at a higher level. However, when the cheering is primarily aimed at the opposing team, this can drastically change the mindset of the visiting program. UVA will need to ensure that they are focused and that they can drown out the noise in Chapel Hill.