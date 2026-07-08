How good will Virginia's 2027 football recruiting class eventually be?

Football recruiting is, at best, an inexact science.

Many top high school prospects flame out at the college level due to injuries, low grades, poor institutional fits or legal issues. And thanks to NIL and the NCAA transfer portal, a declining percentage now finish their careers at the same schools they originally chose.

That preface means Virginia fans shouldn't get too discouraged that Tony Elliott's current 15-man 2027 recruiting class isn't exactly overwhelming analysts. Even after a spate of June commitments, 247Sports rates the Cavaliers 67th overall and next to last in the Atlantic Coast Conference, ahead of only SMU.

And with many of the highest-rated prospects already committed to schools, that modest ranking isn't likely to rise significantly between now and National Signing Day in December.

Yes, there's room for up to a dozen more additions to the class, which could boost the Cavaliers' standing a few notches. They's been linked to a couple of promising high school running backs -- a position where they don't have a current commitment -- and there's always the chance of flipping a commitment from another school in the next few months.

Reason to Worry?

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott greets players during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it's important to note that Virginia won the ACC regular season championship last fall while 247Sports ranked its 2026 class a distant 111th in the nation and its 2025 class 58th.

When he arrived in Charlottesville four years ago, Elliott had a reputation as a strong recruiter but had precious few ties to the state and its high school coaches. His best in-state recruiter, former Virginia quarterback Marques Hagans, left after one season to join the staff at Penn State. (He's now at Michigan.)

While Elliott and his assistants made inroads in the Commonwealth, they also mined the portal for veteran talent that could help win sooner. That paid off handsomely in 2025, and a new crew of transfers arrived this spring to help sustain that momentum.

That's a short-term solution that requires constant attention, but it helped buy time to start landing in-state high school players, the lifeblood of most successful programs. Virginia hasn't gotten a commitment from any of 247's top 15 in-state players in the Class of 2027, but Elliott has pledges from six of the top 25 and nine overall. That's in addition to six more commitments from outside the state.

Most of them are three-star recruits, which doesn't make for big headlines. But Elliott's staff has shown the ability to develop modestly rated talent into key contributors, and coaches and athletes are starting to take notice -- even as James Franklin and his new staff at Virginia Tech have made in-state recruiting a priority.

Only two of the state's top 40 prospects are currently uncommitted (and neither lists Virginia among his top five choices). Still, there are plenty of rising seniors out there, both inside and outside Virginia, who are talented (and perhaps motivated by a lack of stars next to their names).

As previously mentioned, Virginia hasn't landed a Class of 2027 running back. Elliott also has a commitment from only one offensive lineman, Moreno Fisher from Cornelius, N.C. While blockers often require several years of coaching and strength work to become finished products, landing one or more additional linemen could enhance the Cavaliers' ranking and reputation -- especially since all five of their projected starters this fall are seniors or graduate students.

Don't expect to see Virginia's name up there with Texas A&M, Ohio State or LSU in the final rankings on National Signing Day. Barring a stunning development, it's unlikely the Cavaliers will crack the top 50. What matters is finding the right fits for your program and then molding them into contributors.

That said, Elliott and his staff still have plenty of work to do.