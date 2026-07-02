Three things you can guarantee about UVA football in 2026

College football is a volatile sport. Last season, legendary programs Clemson and Florida State sat in the ACC’s basement while Duke and Virginia played for the ACC title. Anything can happen, and essentially nothing is guaranteed.

But while there are no factors that are 100 percent guaranteed, there are a few that are as close as it gets. Here are three things to (almost) guarantee about the Cavaliers in 2026.

Virginia will have one of the ACC’s best run games

In 2025, the Cavaliers rushed for 2,502 yards, the third most of any ACC team. Their 29 rushing touchdowns also ranked third in the conference. If Virginia replicates statistics like those, few ACC teams can challenge except for Miami, Georgia Tech and Florida State.

The Cavaliers’ personnel changes are notable — J’Mari Taylor, Harrison Waylee, and Brady Wilson are gone. However, the Cavaliers may produce a net gain by adding Peyton Lewis and Jekail Middlebrook, having Monroe Mills healthy, returning four of five offensive line starters, and adding even more depth.

Virginia has a truly exceptional combination of elite depth and experience at running back and the offensive line. That should result in a powerful ground attack.

Virginia will be a generally well-disciplined team

Last season, the Cavaliers only surrendered 45.2 penalty yards per game — the second fewest in the ACC. In 2026, Virginia has the most experience of any team in all of college football. There is usually a correlation between more veteran players and fewer penalties.

Coach Tony Elliott has constantly stressed the importance of playing disciplined football. That is a prerequisite before any playbook installations — which Elliott mentioned earlier this spring. He explained that because his reloaded roster quickly gelled and embraced each other, they were able to have a productive spring practice window.

The offensive line will be one of the best in the ACC (and perhaps the Power Four)

Virginia blocked for the First Team All-ACC running back in 2025. The offensive line also gave up the third-fewest sacks of any ACC team last season. With the large outlier of the North Carolina game removed from the equation, the Cavaliers would have allowed fewer than one sack per game.

McKale Boley, Noah Josey and Mills (2024) return with All-ACC honors. Drake Metcalf is also back, and he probably should have earned All-ACC last season as well. Virginia also has Makilan Thomas back and healthy, plus talented transfers in Ryan Brubaker (South Carolina) and Alex Payne (Southern California).

There is even more depth with promising underclassmen. This could be one of the most productive units in the country. Regardless of who plays and who doesn’t, the Cavalier line is prepared for any scenario regarding its personnel.