Four crucial matchups to watch for Virginia football in 2026

Football is a game of inches — and a game of positional battles. Regardless of how well a quarterback plays, it could be the defense that decides the game or vice versa.

In the 2026 campaign, Virginia football has several in-game matchups that could take center stage and play a large role in determining the overall outcome. Here are some of the most intriguing matchups to watch:

Virginia run defense versus NC State run game

The Wolfpack ran 35 times for 216 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns against Virginia. The Cavaliers did actually outrush NC State, but that is besides the point. Virginia will need to control the pace of the game — and stop the Wolfpack’s potent rushing attack.

In the 2025 game, Hollywood Smothers ran 17 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns, including a run of 57 yards. He has since left via the transfer portal, but dual-threat quarterback CJ Bailey is back — and NC State can usually be counted upon to feature a strong run game.

Cavaliers defensive backs versus Florida State WR Duce Robinson

Robinson is one of the best wide receivers in the country. His 1,081 receiving yards ranked 11th nationally last year, while his 19.3 yards per catch ranked ninth. Virginia will face him again in his junior season.

Last time out, Robinson caught nine receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown against the Cavaliers. It was the most yards Virginia allowed to any one receiver in 2025. Florida State will heavily rely on him once again — and the Cavaliers will need to slow him down more than they did last time, in order to beat the Seminoles two years in a row.

Beau Pribula versus Virginia Tech QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

These two players will most likely never be on the field at the same time. Instead, this is more like a pitchers’ matchup in baseball — the two quarterbacks will be compared constantly. Pribula, the one-time veteran, and Grunkemeyer, the two-year plan. Tony Elliott’s ascending program versus James Franklin’s potentially quick rebuild.

Quarterback play can be the difference between a win or a loss. But even if that is not the case in the Commonwealth Clash, the media will be discussing Pribula versus Grunkemeyer (and the deeper debate of program versus program) for years to come.

Fisher Camac and company versus SMU offensive line

The contest at SMU should be the Cavaliers’ most important game of the 2026 regular season. A victory could mean another ACC Championship game appearance, while a loss could keep Virginia out.

One of the Mustangs’ biggest strengths is an experienced, mauling offensive line with three graduate players — and some future NFL Draft selections. Fisher Camac, Jason Hammond, Anthony Britton, Matthew Fobbs-White and others will have to win their battles in the trenches. If quarterback Kevin Jennings has all day to throw, SMU can control the game early and often.