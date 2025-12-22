How Many New Quarterbacks Will the Virginia Cavaliers Face Next Season?

The Virginia Cavaliers are now less than one week away from their TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup against the Missouri Tigers. Although they were hoping to reach the College Football Playoff, the Cavaliers are still expected to give the bowl game their all in an attempt to clinch an eleventh win of the season.

However, the offseason is a bustling time for programs with bowl games, but it's also a time of rebuilding in preparation for the upcoming year. This stands true for UVA's head coach Tony Elliott as he looks to bolster his roster and navigate the approaching transfer portal.

How Many New Quarterbacks Should UVA Expect to Face?

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

There are currently six teams that Virginia will be facing in 2026 that will likely be equipped with new quarterbacks: West Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Syracuse.

West Virginia: As many programs across the country are experiencing, the transfer portal has claimed some of the Mountaineers' players. As a result, they will be looking to add a new face to their 2026 roster, particularly for the quarterback position.

Florida State: The Seminoles are bound to have a new signal caller in 2026 with Tommy Castellanos unlikely to return for an additional year. Castellanos is a dynamic quarterback proven to be dangerous for those he faces. While the Cavaliers should be relieved that they may not have to go up against him again, only time will tell who Florida State will acquire next.

Virginia Tech: Kyron Drones soaked up his final year of eligibility, which leaves the Hokies in a predicament. Drones brought a strong sense of leadership to the Hokies, making his departure that much more frustrating. Head coach James Franklin will likely be scoping out options in the transfer portal soon.

North Carolina: With Max Johnson entering the transfer portal, Bill Belichick has some work to do on his roster. His exit lessens Belichick's quarterback depth, which needs to be addressed. While Gio Lopez is still on board for now, he has not been the most consistent player as of late.

Wake Forest: With the Demon Deacons' starting quarterback Robbie Ashford having wrapped up his final season, question marks are raised as to where Wake Forest will be heading. Fortunately for the Demon Deacons, they already have a clutch sophomore Deshawn Purdie, who has stepped up throughout his 2025 campaign, but it's unclear which direction the program will take in terms of the quarterback position in 2026.

Syracuse: The Cavaliers can expect to see some playing time against Syracuse's incoming freshman quarterback Zaid Lott next year. Throughout the year, he has been a highly talked about quarterback, particularly after flipping to Syracuse from UNC.