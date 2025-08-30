How to Listen to The Virginia-Coastal Carolina Game On The Radio Today
Gameday is here for Virginia. The Cavaliers are set to begin year four under Tony Elliott tonight when they host Coastal Carolina in Charlottesville. UVA comes into this game favored, but they are not in any position to underestimate this Coastal team.
How to Listen to Today's Game
Today's game is going to be broadcast on the ACC Network and here is how you can listen to today's game:
Virginia Sports Radio Network
John Freeman, Play-By-Play
Ahmad Hawkins, Analyst
Jay James, Sideline
Micah Haines, Engineer
Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio
SATELLITE RADIO
SiriusXM: 161 or 194 | SXM App: 956
SP+ favors Virginia as well
Bill Connelly's SP+ projections are predicting a victory from the Cavaliers, but only by eight points, not double digits. SP+ is giving UVA a 69% chance to win the game.
What is SP+? Here is how ESPN analyst Bill Connelly describes it:
"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
Virginia is Preparing For The Air Raid Offense
"Yeah, so they can get the ball out quickly. They can get the ball on the perimeter. They got
a ton of mesh concepts to free guys up if you play man coverage. So they're gonna stress you.
And then in the run game, if they need to, they can spread you out and still run it. They can bring in condensed sets and create edges, and get the ball on the perimeter. So there are a lot of challenges with what they do offensively. And then also to looking at the situation, the new coordinator didn't necessarily call it every play last year. So now you're trying to go back to see if you can find any tendencies for so, really, you're guessing a little bit because you don't have as much concrete evidence, you know, from last year, as opposed to you flip to the defensive side. You know, the new coordinator was responsible for calling the defense and man, they got they were good at La Tech on defense last year; they were good at Western Kentucky is as well. I remember watching that Western Kentucky offense get after Boston College. I mean, they got after them for a while, and then it was some late penalties that turned that game.
So we're anticipating that they're gonna have a similar plan to try and attack us. And I think there's a little bit of familiarity between Coach Rud (John Rudzinski and the coordinator from his days back at Air Force. And so he has an idea of a little bit of how they may plan to attack, but at the same time, they're figuring out who they are, right? So schematically, it may change based on the personnel. So we could be preparing for what we've seen on tape, and it could be a li le bit different based on the actual personnel that they end up with. By the time that we kick off on Saturday, so there's gonna be a lot of adjusting. So we have to be ready to help the guys get lined up keep them keep them calm, keep them focused so that we can communicate effectively on the sideline."
Virginia and Coastal Carolina will kickoff at 6:00 p.m. ET.