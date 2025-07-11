How Virginia Football Can Reach the ACC Championship Game in 2025
Quarterback Chandler Morris quickly made his presence known, saying, "I want to win the conference championship" in his first meeting at UVa with his new teammates, setting the bar high for the upcoming season.
"I didn't come all the way to Virginia as a Texas boy to win five, six games," Morris said at a media availability back in January. "I want to win the conference championship. So, that's my goal, coming all this way."
The last time the Cavaliers played in the ACC Championship was back in 2019 when the Hoos, led by quarterback Bryce Perkins, boasted a 6-2 conference record, which included a statement 39-30 win over Virginia Tech before falling to Clemson 62-17 in the ACC Championship. However, making it there was certainly an accomplishment as the Tigers later advanced to the National Championship before falling to LSU.
So, how did Virginia do it that year, and what changes this year?
Back in 2019, the Cavaliers found success, defending their home turf as they boasted a 7-0 record at home, winning all four ACC games at Scott Stadium.
This year, Virginia hosts Stanford, Florida State, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech, who all did not have records above .500 in the ACC last season, giving the Cavaliers no excuse to drop any of those games. Speaking on VT, if Tony Elliott and this team ever want to be a successful football program, it starts with beating the Hokies year in and year out consistently.
In 2019, Virginia also finished with a 2-2 road record with wins against North Carolina and Pittsburgh and losses to Miami and Louisville. In 2025, Virginia's four road ACC games are against Louisville, North Carolina, Cal, and Duke. Of those teams, Louisville and Duke both fielded winning conference records, while UNC reloads with Bill Belichick and a loaded transfer class. The Tar Heels are another prominent rival of the Cavaliers, similar to VT, in that they should be treated as a must-win.
Virginia needs to win at least two of those games, three if they want to almost indefinitely secure their spot in Charlotte, as ever since the ACC merged the two divisions into one beginning in 2023, the four teams that played in the ACC title game since then all had conference records of 7-1 or greater.
For Chandler Morris and Co., Louisville, who are certainly vying for a spot in the ACC title game this year, and North Carolina both should be circled.
Now, this isn't an easy task, as Virginia has recorded six wins or more in the ACC three times this century.
On the positive side, Virginia has the opportunity to showcase the power of the transfer portal. With 32 incoming transfers, the Cavaliers have created one of their deepest teams in recent years, allowing them to outlast injuries that have plagued the Hoos in the past, primarily on the offensive and defensive line.
If the Cavaliers were to somehow win the ACC Championship, it would be their first conference title since 1995.