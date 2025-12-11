How Will Virginia’s Roster Stack Up Against Missouri’s Roster at the Gator Bowl?

Unfortunately for the Virginia Cavaliers, their 2025 campaign did not end with a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, they did reach the ACC Championship Game, which most did not anticipate. Their run this season was inspiring, particularly considering how many times they beat game odds and silenced skeptics.

Although they will not be appearing in the CFP, they do have one more opponent to take on: the Missouri Tigers. On Dec. 27, the Cavaliers will face the Tigers at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. at EverBank Stadium.

Virginia has quite a bit of time left to prepare for the contest, but it's important that they analyze Missouri's roster. Ahead of the bowl game, how does UVA's roster look compared to that of the Tigers?

Who Are the Biggest Threats?

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy is unquestionably one of Missouri's greatest weapons on the field. He is one of the nation's leading backs, having rushed for 1,560 yards on 241 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. Along the way, he has recorded 16 rushing touchdowns. However, UVA is equipped with a dominant running back of its own: J'Mari Taylor. This year, the senior rushed for 1,062 yards on 222 carries, recording 14 rushing touchdowns. While Hardy certainly has him beat overall, Taylor is known for his willingness to accept a challenge. This could end up being one of his most productive games yet.

As for the quarterback position, both Virginia and Missouri are in great company. The Tigers have senior Beau Pribula, who has completed 182 of 270 passes for 1,941 yards this year, logging 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Taking the spotlight for UVA this season was Chandler Morris, who recorded 257 of 398 passes for 2,802 yards, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Morris has a slight leg up on Pribula, but that does not mean that this game will come easily to either party.

One of the more unfortunate losses that UVA has faced is junior linebacker Kam Robinson, who is out for the season with a grueling ACL injury. As a result, the Cavaliers have had to fill in the gaps. Maddox Marcellus, in particular, has stepped up in his place and has been exceeding expectations. The absence of Robinson is noticeable, but the Cavaliers are doing what it takes to try and fill his shoes.

With the Tigers' leading competitors hungry to clinch another victory, Virginia is going to be put to the test. Throughout their 2025 campaign, the Cavaliers have proved themselves time and time again. This final matchup could be no different, as long as they return to the field ready to battle it out. As head coach Tony Elliott stated during his latest postgame press conference:

"Man, we've overcome so much adversity three years ago. This program was written off. I don't think anybody would have thought that we'd be here this quickly in this position. So what I told them is being a champion really is a state of mind and a condition of your heart, and that's what I told them. So in my mind, and I know this may sound crazy in this situation, but I believe I've got the right to call somebody a champion, right, with my background. They've got a heart of a champion."

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST. This is one more opportunity for UVA to extend its record by claiming an eleventh win.

More Virginia Football News: