Jonas Sanker Projected to Have A Big Role With The New Orleans Saints
When the New Orleans Saints selected Virginia safety Jonas Sanker in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they were hoping that they were going to get an immediate impact player who could develop with their secondary. Sanker has seemingly done all of that and much more, carving out a clear role with the team and excelling at it.
Sanker projected for good role
While being a rookie safety can be an adjustment even for the most talented players, Sanker seems to have secured his role on this team this season. However, New Orleans Saints reporter Katherine Terrell projected Sanker to have a backup spot on lock this season in a recent rookie report on ESPN:
"Justin Reid and Julian Blackmon have the starting spots locked down, but Sanker's versatility and potential have earned him a backup role."
Sanker has been making plays all preseason, and in the closing minutes of last week's preseason game, Sanker picked off the Jaguars' QB, and the game ended in a 17-17 tie. It was one of the highlights of the preseason for the Saints.
Sanker also finished with five tackles in the game.
Cavaliers Greats
Sanker is the first UVA safety to be drafted since 2019, when Juan Thornhill was chosen in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sanker is a two-time First Team All-ACC selection at safety, and in 2024 was also an All-America honorable mention according to Phil Steele. For his career, Sanker appeared in 43 games, starting in 33, and totaled 273 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 17 pass breakups.
Last season, Sanker led the team in total tackles (98), solo tackles (65), tackles for loss (8.5) and fumble recoveries (2). His average of 5.4 solo tackles per game led the ACC and was good for seventh among all FBS players in 2024. He is the only player in UVA history to be named ACC Defensive Back of the Week four times in a single season. Sanker was instrumental in the Cavaliers’ 24-19 win at No. 23 Pittsburgh (Nov. 9), when he recorded a TFL on third down, blocked the ensuing field goal attempt and recorded an interception on the Panthers’ very next drive. Sanker also scored his first career touchdown on a 40-yard fumble return and added six tackles in UVA’s 24-14 home win over Boston College (Oct. 5).
Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Sanker was voted one of five team captains by his teammates.
Sanker is the fifth Cavalier ever to be selected by the New Orleans Saints in the NFL draft joining DB George Stetter (1967), WR Kent Merritt (1974), OT Jim Dombrowski (1986), RB Barry Word (1986).
The Saints are not expected to be amongst the top teams in the NFL this season, but that should give Sanker plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills and make a difference on the field. If he keeps progressing at this rate, he should have a much bigger role at some point this season.