Kam Robinson 2.0? Virginia surging for blue-chip LB with massive NFL upside

Virginia DC John Rudzinski has done an excellent job recruiting the linebacker position since 2022, locking up multiple high-end 3-star and 4-star players such as Kam Robinson ('23), Isaiah Reese ('25), and Derek Uran ('26). Now, it looks like the Cavaliers are trending for another blue-chip linebacker in the 2027 class as well.

4-star LB Theo Wilson from Armwood HS (Seffner, FL) has been high up on Virginia's recruiting board since October 2025, and it appears as though UVA is in an excellent spot with the dominant 2nd-level defender. As of right now, it looks like Virginia's main competition for Wilson's commitment is Louisville and UNC, but it "feels" like the Cavaliers are leading the race.

Why Virginia is standing out in Wilson's recruitment

Wilson's already been to Grounds twice, with his official visit having been on May 29th. He reportedly set up the OV because he was incredibly impressed with UVA and could see himself being here. As long as the defensive staff can maintain their already strong relationship with Wilson, Virginia could end up sealing the deal sooner rather than later.

Wilson would provide the Cavaliers' defense with a super-athletic, lengthy linebacker who's eerily similar to Kam Robinson when he was coming out of high school a few years ago.

At 6'2.5" and 220 lbs., Wilson's wingspan and overall movement skills make him an incredibly effective coverage defender. He has an enormous coverage bubble in zone defense, making it easier for him to lock down the hook/curl areas of the field.

When it comes to stopping the run, he's incredibly disciplined at reading his keys and being proactive at the point of attack. He flows to the football with above-average closing speed despite having longer legs, which sometimes makes it harder to change direction for taller linebackers. His overall processing speed when moving forward is what ultimately stands out on tape, whether that's stepping up and filling run lanes or on designed blitzes.

Speaking of blitzing, he's elite in that department as well. His 13 sacks and 17 QB hits as a junior in 2025 played an enormous role in what made Armwood High School's defense so dangerous.

Theo Wilson's "ironman" style of play is one of the main reasons why so many Power 4 schools are after him right now. As mentioned earlier, he's basically a Kam Robinson clone on the field, and he could end up being an excellent replacement for the perennial All-Conference linebacker when he inevitably declares for the 2027 NFL Draft following the 2026 season.