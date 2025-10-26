Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for No. 16 Virginia's Week Ten ACC Clash With California
The No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers will soon be heading to Berkeley, Calif, for their week ten matchup against the Golden Bears on Nov. 1. Will UVA be able to defend its name at Memorial Stadium?
The Golden Bears are by no means an easy team to beat, but it certainly won't be UVA's most grueling matchup. California currently owns an overall record of 5-3 and is running 2-2 in conference play after being defeated by Virginia Tech 42-34 during week nine. The week prior, they faced UNC, and the Golden Bears clinched a tight 21-18 victory. However, is their program a match for Virginia at this point?
There are two ways to look at UVA's week nine 17-16 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels as they approach their matchup with California. On one side of the coin, Virginia defeated another opponent within the ACC, bringing their conference play record to 4-0 and their overall record to an impressive 7-1. On the other side, the Cavaliers allowed the score to remain so close throughout the entire game that one seemingly minor error could have cost them the contest.
UVA Prepares for California
During week ten, Virginia will have another opportunity to battle it out on the field in hopes of extending their winning streak. On Saturday, Nov. 1, kickoff will take place at Memorial Stadium at 3:45 p.m. EST. The game will be available for viewing on ESPN2.
The Cavaliers have been having one of their most imposing seasons in recent years. They own a daunting overall record, and if they can continue showing up in this remarkable form, this could be the year in which they win it all. Virginia has managed to take down shocking opponents throughout this season, and although they were favored to win their latest matchups against Washington State and North Carolina, the close 22-20 and 17-16 scores, respectively, had fans on the edge of their seats.
"Yeah, huge, that's what I told the guys, man, we've been here before, right?" said Tony Elliott during his recent postgame press conference. "Unfortunately, this is what we do, right? We take it all the way down to the end. But I could sense the same, you know, just like the same attitude and belief as I did in the Florida State game. And I think that kind of started it, and then it carried over into the Louisville game and then today. So the guys just had confidence that we were going to play however long it takes. And that's one of the bedrocks of our program is we play 60 minutes or however long it takes to find a way to win the game."
UVA is no stranger to overtime thrillers at this point in the season, and it's evident that they're not afraid to play hard right up until the end. The Cavaliers have taken out most of their toughest opponents earlier in the season, but their work isn't done yet.