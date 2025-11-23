Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for Virginia Cavaliers' Rivalry Matchup vs Virginia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers have one more game left of their regular season, and the pressure is higher now than ever. After Georgia Tech lost its matchup to Pittsburgh on Saturday by a score of 42-28, the Cavaliers have no choice but to win against Virginia Tech this week if they want to have a run at earning the ACC title.
This will mark the 106th meeting between the two programs, but the Hokies hold a slight edge in wins over the Cavaliers. In history, Virginia Tech has claimed 62 wins over UVA, while the Cavaliers only have 38. Adding to the pressure is the four-game hot streak that the Hokies hold against UVA. Their last matchup was in November 2024, when Virginia Tech secured a 37-17 victory. However, with UVA having such a turnaround season, they're expected to come out on top this time. Put simply, this is not a game that fans will want to miss. At last, the kickoff time has been announced.
Kickoff Time, Viewing Information
The Virginia-Virginia Tech matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. EST. UVA fans can tune into the thrilling matchup on ESPN.
Fortunately, this will be another home game at Scott Stadium for the Cavaliers, automatically boosting their confidence for the season finale. Throughout their 2025 campaign, the energy at Scott Stadium has been electric — fans are showing up and radiating energy during games, which inevitably provides fuel for the players. As head coach Tony Elliott stated during a previous press conference:
"Yeah, great question. I think success, but also, I think it's a sense of responsibility, right? All the way around and understanding that every role is critical, right? That's really, Saturdays are about supporting the fans. team, but it's about tailgating, man. It's about family bonding.
It's about time with your friends, and celebrating your team and supporting your team, and letting it culminate in the game, in the atmosphere inside the stadium. But there's a lot more to it. And that's what I wanna continue to build here, is that where, man, you don't plan a wedding. Right during football season, like you don't do those kinds of things, and everybody's focused on those seven Saturdays like nothing else matters, and that's that's kind of what I'm used to, and I know that may be a little bit overboard, so to speak, but that to me is really what it's all about. There's so much pageantry with the game, and it's not just about the actual game; it's about the relationships and the memories and the time that you spend with family, and then you have babies whose first picture is in Virginia gear, and they can remember all of the games that they attended. It has an opportunity to be something really special."