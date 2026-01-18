Virginia gets Big Commitment From UAB Standout Transfer DT Jonathan Allen

It has been a busy weekend for Virginia. They have been adding quite a few new transfers to their roster from the portal and the latest one might be their best yet.

The Cavaliers have picked up a commitment from UAB transfer defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Allen had 34 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks and ranked 7th among American DTs in pressure rate this season.

During his three seasons with the Blazers, Allen totaled 41 tackles and two sacks. Per Pro Football Focus, Allen finished the 2025 season with a 62.7 overall grade in 390 snaps. In 2024, he finished with a 54.9 grade in 104 snaps. The 6'2 290 LBS tackle was the No. 1,697 player in the portal according to 247Sports and the No. 167 DT. He should at least give this team more depth if not become a regular rotation player.

Big Addition at QB

The positions that Virginia has prioritized this cycle have been quarterback and the secondary. It would still be good for the Cavaliers to land some impact players at wide receiver, but they have also done a really good job of retaining important players on the offensive line and on defense.

Some of the biggest wins for Virginia this offseason came from retaining its own players. Linebacker Maddox Marcellus and multiple offensive linemen are coming back, as well as the additions in the secondary.

The quarterbacks of course are going to get the headlines.

Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside from when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%. Pribula finished with a 76.2 overall grade in 672 snaps according to PFF.

247Sports ranked Pribula as the No. 133 player in the transfer portal and the No. 15 QB. He was the second highest rated quarterback that had yet to commit to a school. Before visiting Virginia, Pribula also visited Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

He is going to bring a dual threat presence to Charlottesville and is a very different quarterback from Morris. The next part for Virginia is going to be finding someone who can be a reliable backup, as Pribula did have trouble with injuries last season.

This is a huge victory for Virginia and will also give this year's Commonwealth Clash an interesting twist. Pribula originally played for current Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin while at Penn State.

