No. 12 Virginia Opens as a Favorite To Win Week Eleven Matchup vs Wake Forest
The Virginia Cavaliers have proved themselves to be seemingly unstoppable this season. With only one loss to their name, the Cavaliers have extended their record to 8-1 and 5-0 in the ACC. If this wasn't impressive on its own, this is the best start that UVA has had since 1990, and the first time that the program has been 5-0 in conference play.
As Virginia prepares to face Wake Forest for its week eleven matchup, the Cavaliers are likely to secure another win. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, UVA is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 49.5.
Where Does UVA Go From Here?
Virginia has reached a level of success in this campaign that they haven't experienced in years. Head coach Tony Elliott was in the hot seat heading into this season, but now heads are turned his way. Initially, it was thought that UVA's early success was simply a fluke, but its ability became apparent after their shocking week five upset over Florida State; this is when they became a serious threat in the ACC. With Virginia now on a seven-game winning streak, they are certainly one of the most commanding programs in college football this year.
While UVA has earned every right to celebrate, Elliott is adamant that his players remain focused on the task at hand. Looking ahead at his program's potential is invigorating, but focusing on the here and now is more important than ever. In Elliott's own words, UVA must "keep the main thing the main thing."
"... at the end of the day, all that stuff down the road doesn't matter if you don't take care of the business in front of you. And I think the team has really adopted, you know, that mindset and mentality that they know that we got to do it one step at a time and focus on what we can control," Elliott said during his postgame press conference. "I'm constantly reminding the guys to simplify their lives and cut off social media and it's only going to get hard this week because, you know, this is the week where they start doing all the rankings and all that kind of stuff, and hopefully, you know, I can get ahead of it and and tell the guys that none of that stuff matters, and really from the beginning I told them that preseason rankings don't matter, midseason rankings don't matter. The only ranking that matters is where you're at at the end of the season, and if we don't take care of business week to week, then we're not going to be in that conversation."
The Cavaliers' upcoming matchup against the Demon Deacons is another opportunity for UVA to defend its title and grow one step closer to winning it all. Kickoff is scheduled for Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m., and fortunately, this will be a home game at Scott Stadium for Virginia, automatically giving them a leg up.
