No. 16 Virginia vs. North Carolina Live Updates | NCAA Football
11:30 2Q- UNC ties the game with a 34-yard FG, 3-3. 12 play, 69 yard drive that took 5:35 off the clock.
End of the first quarter: UVA leads North Carolina 3-0. Cavaliers being outgained 116-66 so far in this game.
4:33 1Q- Will Bettridge nails a 34-yard field goal attempt. UVA leads 3-0 after a nine play, 63 yard drive.
11:13 1Q- UVA goes three and out on their first possession of the game. UNC will get it back
15:00 1Q- Virginia has won the toss and will defer. UNC will begin with the ball
It is gameday in Chapel Hill.
After a close call at home against Washington State last week, No. 16 Virginia takes their act on the road to face Bill Belichick and North Carolina. The Tar Heels come into this game 2-4, but they are hoping that they can pull an upset today and make the ACC race even crazier.
Will they be able to do it? If UVA does not come out and play better than they did last week, it is possible. They are going to be without star receiver Cam Ross today and that could make things tough.
