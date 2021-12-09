Reports: “No Decision Yet” by Clemson’s Elliott, Virginia Expanding Search for Football Head Coach

On two occasions this week, it seemed only a matter of time before Virginia would be announcing its next head football coach.

Many UVA fans went to bed on Tuesday night thinking they would wake up to the news that Anthony Poindexter was named the head coach at Virginia. The delay was easily explained as Virginia letting Poindexter have his moment on Tuesday night, as he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Las Vegas. Then, reports emerged on Wednesday that there were dissenting points in the negotiations between Virginia and Poindexter and the two parties could not come to an agreement. Ultimately, Poindexter decided to remain in his position as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State.

Just hours later, it was reported that Virginia had refocused its coaching search on negotiations with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. On Wednesday afternoon, Elliott and his family boarded a plane from South Carolina bound for Charlottesville. Several reports once again suggested that a deal to make Elliott the next head coach at Virginia was imminent.

In a case of déjà vu, multiple reports have indicated that Elliott departed from Charlottesville on Thursday afternoon without closing a deal with Virginia. It is possible that an offer has been made and Elliott is returning home to mull over his options, which also includes an offer for the Duke football head coaching position. But, there have been reports suggesting that there was another hitch in Virginia’s negotiations with Elliott, preventing the two parties from coming to terms.

Upon his arrival back in South Carolina on Thursday evening, Elliott indicated that there was “no decision yet” and suggested that it was his decision to make at this point, as reported by Pete Yanity, a CBS reporter based in Greenville, South Carolina.

While the Virginia sports world waits for official word from Elliott or Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams, UVA has reportedly reopened its coaching search and has begun to target Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who was named the 2021 recipient of the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in college football.

It is unclear what level of interest Gattis might have in the Virginia head coaching job. It is also difficult to imagine how the logistics would work for Gattis to even begin negotiations for the UVA head coaching job right now, as Gattis and Michigan prepare to face Georgia in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on December 31st.

We will continue to provide the latest updates on the Virginia football head coaching search as they are made available.

