No UVA Football Players Listed in ACC Media Preseason Awards
A day after the ACC Preseason Media Poll was released with the Cavaliers finding themselves ranked 14th, same as last year, the ACC has released the media’s preseason All-ACC first team and preseason ACC Player of the Year, and not a single Virginia player made either list.
This is the first time since 2020 that the Cavaliers have not had a player make the preseason All-ACC team, as Virginia has managed to have one player represent the Hoos each of the last four years. Safety Jonas Sanker made the team in 2024 and followed that up with a stellar All-ACC year that saw him lead the Cavaliers in tackles with 98. Sanker also posted two sacks, one interception, and a fumble recovery touchdown the year of his selection, living up to the media’s projection of his talent.
Other past selections have included current punter Daniel Sparks, who received the honor headed into the 2023 season, wide receiver Keytaon Thompson in 2022 after posting 990 yards receiving and two touchdowns the year prior, and linebacker Nick Jackson, who recorded 103 tackles the year before his selection.
As for ACC Preseason Player of the Year, quarterback Brennan Armstrong is the last Cavalier to have his name on the list when he ranked fourth back in 2022. The nomination was warranted after Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions. His passing yards total was fourth nationally, his completions total was eighth, and his touchdown total was 12th.
Read below for the full list of selections:
2025 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
Offense
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson (148)
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (99)
RB: Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech (85)
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson (143)
WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (66)
WR: Chris Bell, Louisville (51)
TE: Justin Joly, NC State (92)
AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (73)
OT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (99)
OT: Blake Miller, Clemson (99)
OG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (93)
OG: Walker Parks, Clemson (51)
C: Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (44)
Defense
DE: T.J. Parker, Clemson (152)
DE: Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami (92)
DT: Peter Woods, Clemson (142)
DT: Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State (56)
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt (98)
LB: Wade Woodaz, Clemson (77)
LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (76)
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson (129)
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke (106)
S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU (86)
S: Terry Moore, Duke (81)
Specialists
PK: Collin Rogers, SMU (67)
P: Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse (70)
SP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (68)
2025 ACC Football Preseason Player of the Year
Rank, Name, Position, School
1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (146)
2. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (9)
3. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (5)
T4. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (4)
T4. Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (4)
6. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (3)
T7. Quintayvious Hutchins, DE, Boston College (2)
T7. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (2)
T7. Eli Holstein, QB, Pitt (2)
T7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt (2)
T7. Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt (2)
T12. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (1)
T12. Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (1)
For a short analysis, if wide receiver Malachi Fields remained in Charlottesville for his final season of collegiate football, there's a decent shot he'd have his name on that All-ACC first team list. In 2024, Fields recorded 55 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns in a struggling offense.
To give rationale to the media's selections, it's difficult to provide any selections to Virginia when a) none of the returners showed enough promise of stardom on a team that finished 5-7 last year, and b) it's tough to project transfers.