Offensive Depth Chart Projection For Virginia: Post Spring Football Edition

Spring football wrapped up yesterday for Virginia and now the Cavaliers head into the summer looking to improve and then get back on the field in the fall for the 2026 season.

With spring football now wrapped up, are there any changes to the depth chart projection for the Cavaliers on offense?

Quarterback

Starter: Beau Pribula

Backup: Eli Holstein

While Holstein was pretty impressive during the spring for UVA, I still think that this is Pribula's job to lose at the end of the day. The athleticism that he has and the way that his legs can add a new dimension to this offense is what seperates him from Holstein.

This is one of the better quarterback situations in the ACC and whoever ends up getting named the starter is going to have a reliable backup with experience behind him. Edge to Pribula heading into the summer.

Running back

Starter: Peyton Lewis or Jekail Middlebrook

Backup: Solomon Beebe

Don't look now but Virginia might have one of the best running back rooms in the ACC. The talent in this room was on full display yesterday, with Peyton Lewis, Jekail Middlebrook and Solomon Beebe each having big plays and showing why they will be central points to the offense in 2026.

It was not just running, but each of these players made plays in the passing game as well and showed their versatility. If you are a Virginia fan, you should feel pretty confident in what this group could be this season.

Wide Receivers

Starters: Kam Courtney, Rico Flores Jr, and Da'Shawn Martin

Backups: TyLyric Coleman , Jacquon Gibson and Dillon Newton-Short

This is one of the tougher positions to project, especially the depth. However, Courtney seems like a sure thing to be an impact player this season after deciding to come back to Charlottesville and he was with the first group yesterday.

Martin had perhaps the best day of these players, having a 49-yard catch and run, while Flores had good chemistry with Pribula and was an important transfer portal addition.

Newton-Short is a young player with inexperience, but he has been talked about consistently by Elliott this spring and has serious potential. Coleman had some standout plays yesterday as well.

I have the least amount of confidence in this projection and a lot can change.

Tight End

Starter: Dakota Twitty

Backup: John Rogers

Twitty flashed yesterday and I don't think there is any doubt that he is going to be the starter for this position. He blocks well and is a big target in the passing game for whoever ends up winning the starting job.

Offensive line

Starters: McKale Boley (LT), Noah Josey (LG), Drake Metcalf (C), Makilan Thomas (RG), Monroe Mills (RT)

Backups: Alex Payne, Ben York, Cole Surber, Grant Ellinger

Like the running back room, this is a group that UVA fans should feel pretty confident, even if some guys were banged up this spring. They have plenty of experience and were one of the most improved units in the entire ACC last season. They should be one of the top running teams in the ACC with this group