Predicting the 2026 offensive depth chart for Virginia football

Coming off of a win in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Virginia has something new as it heads into its next campaign — momentum.

But with that momentum comes a familiar situation — change. The Cavaliers will still start some longtime contributors on offense, but also some new ones. In particular, there will be a new starting quarterback and running back(s). Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings has a myriad of options at his disposal.

Quarterback

QB1 Beau Pribula

Beau Pribula is the frontrunner to be the starting quarterback. Virginia has not officially announced this — some sort of “QB1” post will come later in the summer — but based on how 2025 went for Pribula and competitor Eli Holstein, Pribula has the upper hand. Holstein is certainly talented, but he lost his starting spot at Pitt to then-freshman Mason Heintschel. Pribula, on the other hand, led Missouri, an SEC program, to a respectable eight-win season.

Key reserves: QB2 Eli Holstein, QB3 Cole Geer, QB4 Boone Lourd, QB5 Jae’Oyn Williams

Offensive line

LT Monroe Mills

LG Noah Josey

C Drake Metcalf

RG Makilan Thomas

RT McKale Boley

When I spoke with Kitchings this spring, it became clear that Virginia intends to play its best five linemen — however that looks. The positions are flexible. Mills could be the blindside blocker given that he is a seventh-year senior with an exceptional intellect. Josey is the left guard, period, and Metcalf slides over to center after his high-quality performance there against Florida State last season. Boley and Thomas are the two most flexible, but Boley is two inches taller and 12 pounds heavier. Maybe that keeps him at tackle. The depth is also strong here — Payne, York, Ellinger and Hartsoe could start on several other teams; expect them to rotate in when needed.

Key reserves:

Alex Payne, Ben York, Grant Ellinger, Noah Hartsoe

Running back

RB1(A) Peyton Lewis

RB1(B) Jekail Middlebrook

In terms of depth, the offensive line and running back positions are the strongest on this roster. Lewis and Middlebrook are different players, both worthy of a starting spot. Lewis is the north-south speed and power combo a la Jonathan Taylor, and Middlebrook more of an Alvin Kamara-esque receiving back. Kitchings could experiment with 21 personnel or 22 personnel looks, in which two running backs are on the field (the differentiator between 21 and 22 is whether there is one tight end or two). Kitchings will have to get creative regardless, because he will need to get Xavier Brown, Solomon Beebe, Xay Davis and Noah Vaughn involved somehow. This is one of the deepest RB rooms in the entire country.

Key reserves: Xavier Brown, Solomon Beebe, Xay Davis, Noah Vaughn

Wide receiver

Z: Rico Flores Jr.

Slot: Kam Courtney

X: Da’Shawn Martin

This is one of the more difficult alignments to predict. Flores and Courtney should be locks — Flores is versatile and extra-speedy, so he could line up anywhere. That third spot, though, is entirely up for grabs. Martin could win it — he filled the Trell Harris role at Kent State, and Harris was a frequently used wideout when he transferred to Virginia. Martin is zippy and reliable. Regardless of who starts, the WRs could be cycled constantly, as they will be relied upon as blockers and deep threats simultaneously. Look for an underclassman like Newton-Short or Abdullah to keep earning more playing time.

Key reserves: Dillon Newton-Short, Josiah Abdullah, Jacquon Gibson, Isaiah Robinson, Tyson Davis

Tight end

TE1: Dakota Twitty

TE2: John Rogers

This position perhaps was underaddressed in the transfer portal. Sage Ennis was a stellar blocker last season, and a successor for that role has yet to be determined. Lukas Ungar, a graduate transfer from New Mexico, perhaps? Or maybe Connor Cox, a senior transfer from North Carolina? Whoever it is, they ideally feature redzone scoring prowess like Ennis. This will be a position to watch heading into August.

Key reserves: Justin Zames, Connor Cox, Hayden Robinson, William Thurber