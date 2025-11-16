PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's 34-17 Win Over Duke
Virginia is coming off a dominant road victory over Duke where they limited the Blue Devils to just 255 yards of offense and 17 points. The Hoos also shut down the running game and held Duke to 42 rushing yards. The most impressive part of the win was the offense for the Hoos. Virginia finished with 540 yards of offense, including 224 yards on the ground. The Cavaliers also were efficient on third downs, converting 12 of their 19 attempts. They always had an answer to what the Duke defense presented and took advantage of a porous run defense. Running back J'mari Taylor had 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Tony Elliott talked about the offensive performance.
"So, it was huge to be able to establish the run, and then it was good for the quarterback because he was able to extend some third downs and get us out of some tough situations, and it just breathes confidence, right? And so then the defense goes out and they do their job, and then you get another opportunity to go back out there. So, it was huge to get off to a fast start. That's what we talk about all the time. That's part of our plan to win: a fast start, win the middle eight, and then dominate in the fourth," said Elliot.
Here are the grades from the win. The snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Chandler Morris- 82.1 (75)
2. WR Trell Harris- 77.1 (58)
3. WR Cam Ross- 77.0 (49)
4. RB Davis Lane Jr- 70.9 (2)
5. OL Brady Wilson- 66.5 (78)
6. RB Harrison Waylee- 64.9 (38)
7. RB J’mari Taylor- 62.8 (36)
7. OL Noah Josey- 62.8 (78)
9. WR Jahmal Edrine- 61.4 (61)
10. OL Jon Adair- 60.9 (5)
11. QB Daniel Kaelin- 60.6 (6)
12. OL Drake Metcalf- 60.2 (66)
13. WR Isaiah Robinson- 60.0 (3)
13. OL Grant Ellinger- 60.0 (3)
13. TE Hayden Rollinson- 60.0 (3)
13. OL Noah Hartsoe- 60.0 (3)
17. OL Dane Wleklinski- 59.9 (3)
18. TE Walker Wallace- 59.4 (4)
19. RB Xay Davis- 58.4 (4)
20. OL McKale Boley- 58.2 (78)
21. WR Eli Wood- 56.1 (25)
22. WR Dillion Newton-Short- 55.6 (18)
23. OL Ethan Sipe- 54.3 (15)
24. TE Sage Ennis- 52.1 (70)
25. Kameron Courtney- 49.4 (11)
26. OL Jack Witmer- 48.8 (78)
27. TE John Rogers- 44.9 (21)
Defense
1. EDGE Mitchell Melton- 87.0 (33)
2. DB Devin Neal- 82.1 (26)
3. EDGE Fisher Camac- 78.6 (30)
4. LB Landon Danley- 76.0 (41)
5. DB Christian Charles- 75.6 (35)
6. CB Jordan Robinson- 70.8 (31)
7. DT Hunter Osborne- 70.1 (21)
8. CB Emmanuel Karnley- 69.3 (52)
9. DT Jacob Holmes- 69.9 (38)
10. DB Ja’Son Prevard- 68.3 (44)
11. LB James Jackson- 68.0 (45)
12. CB Donavon Platt- 67.3 (35)
13. LB Caleb Hardy- 65.4 (15)
14. CB Corey Costner- 64.5 (15)
15. DT Anthony Britton- 64.1 (12)
16. EDGE Daniel Rickert- 62.6 (46)
17. LB Kam Robinson- 60.6 (3)
18. EDGE Trey McDonald- 60.5 (1)
19. DB Ethan Minter- 60.3 (54)
20. DT Jason Hammond- 59.2 (24)
21. EDGE Cazeem Moore- 56.3 (18)
22. EDGE Billy Koudelka- 56.0 (7)
23. LB Maddox Marcellus- 53.8 (13)
24. DT Jahmeer Carter- 44.6 (6)
25. DB Antonio Clary- 43.0 (3)
More Virginia Football News:
•Predicting Where Virginia Will Be Ranked in This Week’s AP Top 25
•Everything Tony Elliott Said After Virginia's Surprising Upset Over Duke
•Biggest Takeaways From Virginia’s 34–17 Statement Win at Duke