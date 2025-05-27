Projecting Virginia Football's Defensive Back Room After An Offseason Of Change
Over the course of two transfer portal windows, the Hoos picked up a total of nine defensive back transfers, taking the Virginia defensive back room from one of the lightest to one of the deepest in the ACC. The incoming recruits will reinforce a DB room led by Antonio Clary, who finished 5th on the team in tackles despite only appearing in six games in 2024. Here's our initial attempt at projecting Virginia's starting secondary for the 2025 season:
Position
Starter
Backup
Backup
SS
Antonio Clary
Christian Charles
Corey Costner
FS
Devin Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby
Ethan Minter
SPUR/Nickel
Ja'Son Prevard
Caleb Hardy
Landon Danley
LC
Donavon Platt
Kenan Johnson
Ja'Maric Morris
RC
Emmanuel Karnley
Jordan Robinson
Dre Walker
Safeties
We currently have the same starting safety group as before the spring transfer portal window, with Antonio Clary inhabiting the strong safety position and the Louisville transfer Devin Neal taking the free safety position. Clary is entering his seventh and final year of collegiate football and is the only player on the roster from the 2019 Virginia team that went to the ACC Championship Game and the Orange Bowl. On the other side, Neal also brings a ton of experience as he enters his sixth college football season. Neal earned Third-Team All-ACC in 2023. Between the two, they have 11 seasons and 90 career collegiate games, making them one of college football's most experienced safety duos.
Behind them are Tennessee transfer Christian Charles and New Mexico State transfer Da'Marcus Crosby, serving as the two backups. Charles, who could be featured as a cornerback or at nickel, brings versatility and experience wherever he ends up. Charles did not practice this spring as he's coming off a shoulder injury he battled through in the fall. Crosby, on the other hand, injects youth into a group of mostly veterans. After that, Corey Costner and Ethan Minter round out this group.
As injuries have been a trend for Clary and Charles throughout their careers, having depth in this position is crucial for John Rudzinski's defense, which places a massive emphasis on strong safety play.
SPUR/Nickel
To briefly explain the position, the SPUR inhabits the short side of the field, the side closest to the sideline, and serves as a hybrid linebacker and safety. The nickel position is an extra defensive back that will come in to put five defensive backs on the field.
That said, we currently have Morgan State transfer Ja'Son Prevard leading this group, as he's featured in this role through much of spring practice. Behind him, we have junior Caleb Hardy, who has experience, having picked up five starts over his first two seasons in Charlottesville. Landon Danley rounds out this group, although he is more of a linebacker and less of a safety.
Cornerbacks
Army transfer Donavon Platt and Miami transfer Emmanuel Karnley lead this loaded unit. Platt brings three seasons of experience at Army, having played 29 total games, while Karnley comes to UVa as the number one recruit in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment. Karnley brings three years of eligibility remaining and a ton of upside for the Hoos.
Utah/ Georgia Tech transfer Kenan Johnson arrives as a veteran, having played college football since 2019, similar to Clary, and could nab a starting spot on the field. Johnson is coming off a knee injury he sustained 13 plays into last season, making it difficult for us to slot him into the starting lineup. Cincinnati transfer Jordan Robinson, Georgia State transfer Ja'Maric Morris, and Dre Walker round out this group, although it should be said with so much talent, it will be a competitive fall camp for the two starting corner spots.
With so much talent in this Virginia secondary, it's anyone's game to decide who starts the season opener against Coastal Carolina on August 30th.